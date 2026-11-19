Editor's note: This is a breaking story and will be updated regularly.

A Russian drone has crashed close to the Dutch Embassy in Kyiv, damaging cars, a security post, and shattering windows in the building, during an hours-long and ongoing attack on the capital that killed at least one person, and injured several others.

"This afternoon, a projectile struck behind the Dutch embassy in Kyiv," Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Tom Berendsen said in a post on social media.

"Fortunately, our colleagues are unharmed, though there is some minor damage to the building. We are investigating exactly what happened. Our priority now is the well-being of our staff," he added."

It has not been confirmed if the drone was targeting the area in which the Dutch Embassy is located or if it was shot down.

The Dutch Embassy is in Kyiv's Podilskyi District, just north of the city center, an area filled with restaurants, cafes, and offices.

Russian drones have been targeting Kyiv throughout the day with multiple air raid alerts issued.

Explosions and the sound of air defense fire rang out across the city several times throughout the early morning and afternoon. The attack is ongoing at the time of writing with reports of multiple strikes.

A 26-year-old man was killed and four others injured, Kyiv authorities reported, though they did not specify where in the city these occurred.

"We urge the international community to condemn in the strongest terms Russia's attacks on foreign diplomats and express our strong support for our Dutch colleagues," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on social media.

"Putin’s terror must face strong responses."

A building damaged in a Russian drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 19, 2026 (The Kyiv Independent)

Earlier on Nov. 19 an office building in the Podilskyi District was damaged after debris from a drone fell nearby, Klitschko said.

He later reported debris falling the the Obolonskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.