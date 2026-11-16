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Head of Russian-occupied Transnistria returns from Moscow as Moldova bans him from leaving country

2 min read
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by Martin Fornusek
Head of Russian-occupied Transnistria returns from Moscow as Moldova bans him from leaving country
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) greets the head of Russian-occupied Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, during the annual state awards and presidential prize ceremony marking National Unity Day at the Kremlin on Nov. 4, 2026, in Moscow, Russia.(Contributor/Getty Images)

The de facto leader of Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria region returned from Russia to Moldova on Nov. 15, where authorities seek to prevent him from leaving the country for five years.

Vadim Krasnoselsky visited Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, who awarded him the Order of Honor in a ceremony at the Kremlin on Nov. 4, praising him for "strengthening ties" with Russia.

In response, Moldovan authorities said on Nov. 5 that Krasnoselsky would face a five-year ban on leaving Moldova through state border crossings.

Krasnoselsky has been the de facto leader of Transnistria, a region along Moldova's eastern border with Ukraine, since 2016. The region is internationally recognized as Moldovan territory but has been under Russian control since the early 1990s, with a contingent of Russian troops stationed there.

The Transnistrian leader landed at Chisinau Airport late on Nov. 15, the Moldovan government spokesperson confirmed.

He has since traveled to Tiraspol, Transnistria's largest city and the seat of Russian proxy authorities, according to the Moldovan news outlet NewsMaker.

Moldova's Reintegration Policies Bureau said it would "analyze possible response measures without escalating the situation," citing Moscow's ongoing destabilization efforts in Moldova.

Chisinau has accused Moscow of consistently attempting to destabilize Moldova and interfere in elections, as part of an effort to hinder the country's path toward EU membership.

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Martin Fornusek

Assistant Editor

Martin Fornusek is an assistant editor at the Kyiv Independent. Until recently, Martin held the role of foreign affairs reporter specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, focusing on developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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