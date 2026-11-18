The High Anti-Corruption Court on Nov. 18 ordered Andrii Osipov, a major suspect in a large-scale scam call center racketeering case, to be held in custody without the right of bail until Jan. 16.

Osipov was charged with organizing a criminal group, bribing officials, torture, counterfeiting of money, and money laundering.

He is a suspect in a sweeping investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), known as Operation Carthage, into scam call centers. The probe led to the ouster of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who fled Ukraine in September, and implicated senior officials in his office.

The alleged criminal network extended far beyond call-center scams. According to Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies, the network also trafficked drugs, produced counterfeit currency, and used violence to intimidate critics and opponents.

Members of the group have also allegedly maintained contact with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

The criminal group was allegedly led by Osipov and Yehor Burkin, reportedly the founder of the transnational drug trafficking ring known as Khimprom.

Investigators say Burkin headed the criminal group from 2022 to 2026, while Osipov acted as an intermediary, using his connections with Ukraine's law enforcement to protect the group.

Burkin moved from Russia to Ukraine in 2016 before later fleeing to Latin America. His whereabouts are currently unknown. President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on him in 2023.

Recordings released by the NABU suggest that Burkin maintained contact with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) even during Russia's all-out war.

The NABU tapes show Burkin and Osipov discussing a possible acid attack on or kidnapping of Denys Bihus, the founder of the media outlet Bihus.info, over its investigation of their activities.

Osipov was detained this summer in connection with a separate NABU case. Data extracted from his seized phone helped uncover the Khimprom scheme.

Anti-corruption prosecutors said that Osipov had close ties to former Security Service (SBU) Chief Vasyl Maliuk, citing recorded conversations between the two. Both are from Korostyshiv, a town in Zhytomyr Oblast.

In September, the Anti-Corruption Bureau also charged Serhii Kropyva, a top prosecutor who allegedly ran the call center protection racket, with organized crime and laundering Hr 90 million ($2 million).

Then Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko was fired and fled Ukraine in September amid speculation that he could face charges in the same corruption case.

In November, the Anti-Corruption Bureau charged several other top law enforcement officials in the call center racketeering case. These include Serhiy Duka, a deputy head of the Security Service's department for the protection of national statehood; Volodymyr Tsenov, acting head of the National Police's strategic investigations department; and Oleksandr Demyanchuk, a top official at Kyiv Oblast police.