Ukraine and its primary European partners called on Russia to halt strikes on energy facilities during the coming winter as a show of good faith in peace negotiations, according to a joint statement issued after a Coalition of the Willing summit in Berlin on Nov. 19.

The statement comes ahead of anticipated multilateral talks on ending the war in Ukraine —talks that for the first time will include European representation alongside officials from Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.

In a joint statement, the leaders of Germany, France, the U.K., and Ukraine called on Russia to accept both a winter energy ceasefire and a truce allowing safe passage for food exports in the Black Sea.

"As a first step towards a cessation of hostilities, the leaders called on Russia to agree to an energy ceasefire for the duration of the winter," the statement reads.

"Given the importance of safe passage and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea for sustaining global food security, they emphasized the necessity to also agree on a ceasefire to allow for food exports from the region."

The statement also pledges additional military and financial support for Ukraine, including air defense systems and 90 billion euros ($98.7 billion) under the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan.

Coalition leaders further committed to "ramp up the economic pressure on Russia' war

effort through the use of sanctions, wider economic measures, and clamping down on sanctions circumvention." Proposed measures include additional sanctions on Russian oil and cryptocurrency.

The statement affirms the coalition's readiness to take part in peace negotiations and provide postward security guarantees for Ukraine. It also says the leaders "converged on broad positions and principles regarding Europe's engagement in peace talks."

Along with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin featured over 40 of Ukraine's partners — including officials from Washington.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the U.S. envoys tasked with leading negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, took part in the conference in order to coordinate Europe's participation in future peace talks. They also met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally declared an energy truce between Kyiv and Moscow earlier in the fall, the announcement came as a surprise to both countries — and did nothing to slow down Russia's relentless assault on Ukraine's heating and electricity systems.

Russia has thus far shown no interest in halting strikes on critical energy infrastructure, forcing civilians to brace themselves for another harsh season of blackouts, water shortages, and heating outages.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Nov. 19 that due to Ukraine's successful strike on the Crimean Bridge, the Kremlin is no longer willing to discuss even the possibility of a truce on energy facilities or in the Black Sea.