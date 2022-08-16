Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 16, 2022 5:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The law on collaborationism came into force on Aug. 16. According to it, acts of collaborationism will be punished by up to 15 years in jail. According to the Interior Ministry's spokesperson Alyona Matveeva, a person can be convicted for urging people to support the Russian military, taking or distributing Russian humanitarian aid, or providing Russia with information about the Ukrainian military.

