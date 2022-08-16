Receiving, distributing Russian humanitarian aid in occupied territories to be considered collaborationism.
August 16, 2022 5:50 pm
The law on collaborationism came into force on Aug. 16. According to it, acts of collaborationism will be punished by up to 15 years in jail. According to the Interior Ministry's spokesperson Alyona Matveeva, a person can be convicted for urging people to support the Russian military, taking or distributing Russian humanitarian aid, or providing Russia with information about the Ukrainian military.