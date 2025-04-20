The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Easter, Volodymyr Zelensky, Patriarch Kirill
Edit post

Putin attends Easter service in Moscow as Ukraine reports attacks despite ceasefire

by Olena Goncharova April 20, 2025 7:54 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Moscow's Mayor Sergey Sobyanin (R) smile during the celebration of the Orthodox Easter at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral on April 19, 2025, in Moscow, Russia. President Putin announced an Easter truce with Ukraine to begin at 6 pm local time and run until midnight on April 21st. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin attended an Easter service in Moscow on April 20, just hours after the Kremlin declared a temporary ceasefire on the Easter weekend, ordering a halt to all military action from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until midnight on April 21.

The ceremony took place at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour and was led by Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and a staunch supporter of both Putin and the war in Ukraine.

Despite the Kremlin’s claims of a holiday ceasefire, Ukraine reported ongoing Russian attacks on April 20. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian forces conducted 387 shellings and 19 assault operations against Ukraine between 6 p.m. and midnight. Russian forces used drones at least 290 times, according to Zelensky.

A video of the service showed Putin standing beside Sobyanin, holding a thin red candle, and wearing a dark suit, white shirt, and red tie—his traditional Easter attire in previous years. The service, a major ritual for Orthodox Christians, began late Saturday and continued into the early hours of Sunday.

For Putin, the Orthodox faith plays a central role in his worldview, and he regularly attends services during major religious holidays. Easter is considered the most important date on the Orthodox Christian calendar.

According to the state-run RIA Novosti agency, Patriarch Kirill used the opportunity to make a political and spiritual appeal, calling for a "lasting and just peace" in what he referred to as "the vast expanses of historical Rus," a medieval region encompassing parts of modern-day Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia.

Patriarch Kirill has been one of the war’s most vocal religious backers inside Russia. He has repeatedly defended the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, now in its fourth year. Since February 2022, Russia’s invasion has killed tens of thousands—most of them Ukrainians—and displaced millions from their homes.

What’s inside a Ukrainian Easter basket? The answer isn’t chocolate eggs
For the nearly two-thirds of Ukrainians who identify as Orthodox Christians, Easter is known as Velykden, meaning “Great Day” in Ukrainian. This year, it is celebrated on Sunday, April 20. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine calculates the date of Easter according to the revised Julian calendar. It fall…
The Kyiv IndependentMia Billetdeaux
Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

6:19 PM  (Updated: )

Ukraine brings home 277 POWs in swap with Russia.

Another 277 Ukrainian soldiers returned home in a major prisoner swap with Russia mediated by the United Arab Emirates, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 19.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.