Russia prepares to push toward Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, monitoring group says

by Anna Fratsyvir April 19, 2025 11:12 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier loads shells into a vehicle adapted to fire helicopter shells in the direction of Toretsk, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Aug. 19, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russian troops are solidifying their presence in the village of Kalynove in Donetsk Oblast as they prepare for an advance toward Stara Mykolaivka and the road to Kostiantynivka, Ukrainian monitoring group DeepState reported on April 18.

Russian forces are deploying infantry and establishing logistical routes and communication lines in Kalynove, according to DeepState.

There has been a notable slowdown in Russia’s offensive operations after months of steady territorial gains across eastern Ukraine. According to a DeepState report from April 1, Russian troops captured just 133 square kilometers in March – the lowest monthly total since June 2024.

Ukrainian soldiers operating in the area reported an overwhelming presence of Russian drones in the area of Kalynove, according to DeepState. New Russian drone crews, previously active in battles in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, have arrived to the area, the group said.

Russian forces are attempting to disrupt Ukrainian logistics and are now able to operate drones deep enough to reach Kostiantynivka, the report added.

Kostiantynivka is a city in Donetsk Oblast with a pre-war population of 67,000 people. The city has been one of the key logistical hubs for the Ukrainian military in Donetsk Oblast since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. It is currently located about 10 kilometers (6 miles) southwest of the front line in Chasiv Yar.

On April 19, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russian forces launched 54 assault operations in the Pokrovsk sector – about 35 kilometers east of Kalynove – over the last day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 17 that Russia would likely make several attempts to launch offensives in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. “And possibly in the east, because they have not attacked there for a long time,” he said.

Ukrainian forces liberate 16 square kilometers near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi says
The recently recaptured territory by Ukrainian troops includes areas near the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, and Shevchenko, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.