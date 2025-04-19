Republican US Congressman Fitzpatrick visits Ukraine’s front line, signs a shell for Putin

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, a pro-Ukraine Republican representing Pennsylvania, visited Ukrainian troops near the front line on April 18, following his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

"These are amazing soldiers, the men and women of the Ukrainian military, much like the men and women of the U.S. military, have this amazing fighting spirit. They're fighting for their democracy, they're fighting for the freedom – all of us in America need to stand behind them," Fitzpatrick said in a video address filmed on the front line, published on his Facebook account.

"I always have and always will have their back. I encourage all my colleagues in Congress to come here."

Fitzpatrick's visit comes as Washington signaled that it is ready to cease its mediation efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine if an agreement is not reachable.

In a post shared on Facebook, Fitzpatrick published another video, showing him signing an artillery shell with a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It was my profound honor to deliver a very ‘personal’ message to Vladimir Putin today, from the front lines of the war near the Russian border, on behalf of our PA-1 community,” Fitzpatrick wrote.

He said he had spent several days on the ground, visiting artillery units of the National Guard and the drone operators from the Third Assault Brigade, who he praised for "completely changing warfare - not just here but across the globe."

Fitzpatrick said that during the visit, the group was shelled near the Russian border, tracked by Russian drones, and forced to carry out an emergency evacuation from the area.

According to Fitzpatrick, the territories previously occupied by Russian forces were "completely burned down."

“That's what they do. They overwhelm you with bodies, overwhelm you with artillery with not a lot of thought behind it,” he said.

Earlier on April 17, Fitzpatrick met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the two discussed U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine, the proposed full and unconditional ceasefire, and broader efforts to achieve what Zelensky described as “a dignified and lasting peace.”

Zelensky praised Fitzpatrick's commitment, particularly his decision to meet with Ukrainian soldiers near the front. “This is very valuable. Thank you for your support!” Zelensky said.

Fitzpatrick serves as the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment, and Cyber.