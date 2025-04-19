The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Ukraine, Russia, War, United States, Republican Party, Ukrainian armed forces, Congress
Edit post

Republican US Congressman Fitzpatrick visits Ukraine’s front line, signs a shell for Putin

by Anna Fratsyvir April 19, 2025 1:23 PM 2 min read
U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, a pro-Ukraine Republican representing Pennsylvania, visited Ukrainian troops near the front line on April 18, 2025, following his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. (Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, a pro-Ukraine Republican representing Pennsylvania, visited Ukrainian troops near the front line on April 18, following his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

"These are amazing soldiers, the men and women of the Ukrainian military, much like the men and women of the U.S. military, have this amazing fighting spirit. They're fighting for their democracy, they're fighting for the freedom – all of us in America need to stand behind them," Fitzpatrick said in a video address filmed on the front line, published on his Facebook account.

"I always have and always will have their back. I encourage all my colleagues in Congress to come here."

Fitzpatrick's visit comes as Washington signaled that it is ready to cease its mediation efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine if an agreement is not reachable.

In a post shared on Facebook, Fitzpatrick published another video, showing him signing an artillery shell with a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It was my profound honor to deliver a very ‘personal’ message to Vladimir Putin today, from the front lines of the war near the Russian border, on behalf of our PA-1 community,” Fitzpatrick wrote.

He said he had spent several days on the ground, visiting artillery units of the National Guard and the drone operators from the Third Assault Brigade, who he praised for "completely changing warfare - not just here but across the globe."

Fitzpatrick said that during the visit, the group was shelled near the Russian border, tracked by Russian drones, and forced to carry out an emergency evacuation from the area.

According to Fitzpatrick, the territories previously occupied by Russian forces were "completely burned down."

“That's what they do. They overwhelm you with bodies, overwhelm you with artillery with not a lot of thought behind it,” he said.

Earlier on April 17, Fitzpatrick met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the two discussed U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine, the proposed full and unconditional ceasefire, and broader efforts to achieve what Zelensky described as “a dignified and lasting peace.”

Zelensky praised Fitzpatrick's commitment, particularly his decision to meet with Ukrainian soldiers near the front. “This is very valuable. Thank you for your support!” Zelensky said.

Fitzpatrick serves as the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment, and Cyber.

‘You’re fools’ — US may ‘take a pass’ on Ukraine-Russia talks if either side stalls, Trump says
“If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say: ‘you’re foolish, you’re fools, you’re horrible people,’ and we’re just going to take a pass. But hopefully we won’t have to do that,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Anna Fratsyvir
Anna Fratsyvir
Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).Read more

Most popular

News Feed

6:54 PM

Mariupol defender appointed commander of Azov Brigade amid military reform.

Following the start of Russia's full-scale war in 2022, Hrishenkov defended Mariupol, where he was injured. After 86 days of defending the encircled city under heavy Russian bombardment, he and about 2,500 other fighters left the Azovstal steel plant after Ukrainian commanders ordered the defending garrison to lay down their arms.
6:21 PM
Video

4 days of hunting Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent contributor Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke spent four days following an air defense unit guarding the skies over a region in eastern Ukraine, seeing how they live, work, and save civilians from the dozens of Russian drones flying toward Ukrainian cities each night.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.