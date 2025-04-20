Moscow declared an Easter ceasefire. According to Ukrainian soldiers, the shooting never stopped

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter ceasefire starting on April 19, claiming that it would "test Ukraine's sincerity in pursuing peace talks," but across the front line, Ukrainian soldiers tell the Kyiv Independent they have yet to see any sign of it.

The "Easter ceasefire" was supposed to come into effect at 6 p.m. on April 19 and last until midnight on April 21.

However, Russian (first-person view) FPV drone strikes have caused multiple civilian casualties in Kherson, a volunteer involved in evacuations recounted being targeted by three FPV drones, and Ukrainian troops continue to face attacks from a range of weaponry.

In the afternoon on April 20, Ukraine's General Staff reported 45 firefights across the front line over the previous day.

"No one ever believed the Russians would honor their own so-called ceasefire. No one’s letting their guard down — we’re staying alert and ready. For now, our orders are to observe and document," Bandera, a soldier serving in the Sumy direction, told the Kyiv Independent.

While it was "quiet until morning," Ukrainian forces in the Sumy direction have observed Russian forces using drones to lay mines across roads. Several explosions could be heard in the distance and reconnaissance activity "remains high," Bandera added.

Ukrainian infantry and artillery units are also repelling a series of Russian assaults across Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast.

A Ukrainian soldier loads shells into a vehicle adapted to fire helicopter shells in the direction of Toretsk, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Aug. 19, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"What do I see on this day? About five Russian assaults, which are continuing to this very moment. Right now, our infantry is in a firefight with the Russians, who have come to kill them. So no, I don't feel any ceasefire," Tekhnar, a battalion commander near Toretsk said.

Babai, an officer fighting near Chasiv Yar, said that Russian forces had used cluster munitions.

"They're hitting us with everything," he said.

One soldier who spoke anonymously out security concerns regarding her location said that Russian infantry soldiers have been "crawling forward in groups of two or three" since the morning of April 20.

"The number of artillery strikes has dropped slightly — though around 10 p.m. last night, there were guided bomb attacks," she added.

In a post on X, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 20 that Ukraine is "documenting every Russian violation of its self-declared commitment to a full ceasefire for the Easter period and are prepared to provide the necessary information to our partners."

"Either Putin does not have full control over his army, or the situation proves that in Russia, they have no intention of making a genuine move toward ending the war, and are only interested in favorable PR coverage," Zelensky said.