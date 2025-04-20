'We know what we are fighting for' — Zelensky's Easter address to Ukraine in full

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has lauded Ukraine's "resilience, compassion, and humanity" in his Easter address on April 20, adding the country's faith has "not faded over 1,152 days of full-scale war."

This year, Easter falls on the same day for both Orthodox and Catholic Christians, and in Ukraine the days leading up to the holiday have been especially somber.

In the aftermath of several particularly brutal Russian attacks — including a strike on Sumy that killed at least 35 people and wounded more than 100 — Russia announced a one-day "ceasefire" along the front line to mark the holiday.

Ukraine has already reported ceasefire violations across the battlefield.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Zelensky’s annual Easter addresses have carried a common thread — a call for faith in the face of wartime despair. Below is a translation of this year's message to the Ukrainian people.

Dear Ukrainians!



Today is a very special day, a day we always look forward to, a day celebrated by millions — Easter. A day that is a ray of light — especially bright and strong in times when dark clouds try to cover our sky. A day that gives us all hope and reminds us: evil has its hour, but God has His day. This is one of the meanings rooted in the story of Christ — of His earthly suffering and death, and of His resurrection; of the truth that, sooner or later, evil will retreat, and life will prevail.

Today, these words resonate in every Ukrainian heart. They strengthen our faith, which, despite everything, has not faded over 1,152 days of full-scale war.

Each of us has lived through such moments — when it hurts deeply, when it’s unbearably hard, and you ask: "God, why is this happening to us? The strikes, the explosions, the gunfire — all this suffering, all this evil. How can people be killed by the dozens in Sumy on Palm Sunday? God, do You not see?

How a playground was hit in Kryvyi Rih. How Kharkiv, Dnipro, our Odesa, and dozens of our other cities burn daily. When will this end? When will our land, our people, our children finally hear silence again? How do we keep our faith after all of this?"

And when the mind finds no answers, you start to listen to your heart. And something invisible but very strong inside you doesn’t let your hands fall. It shows you where to find light, so you don’t lose your way.

Then you begin to see the people around you. You look into the eyes of your loved ones, the faces of those close to you. You feel their embrace, feel the support — not just from those you know, but even from strangers. The support of Ukrainians. And you realize you share the same values. And it’s these values that have united all of us — not by chance — united us on the first day of the war, and keep us together still.



This is willpower. Resilience. Compassion and humanity. This is what God is. This is His presence. He is within our people. And so, there is light in people. And so, there is strength in people.

In every action, in every small step along a difficult path, and in every word of support. In every word: "How are you?" "How can I help?" "Take care of yourself."

We know what we are defending. We know what we are fighting for. For whom, and for what. And so every time, no matter how hard it gets, we still do not lose faith. Because this faith is in one another. In those standing beside you. In Ukrainians.

Faith that evil has its hour, and God has His day.

Dear Ukrainian people, let that day come. Let the hour of evil pass. Let the day of life arrive. The day of peace. The day of Ukraine. A day that lasts for centuries. And let us once again gather together at one table on a peaceful Easter — when we feel warmth, calm, peace in our souls, and, of course, the joy of celebration. When everything is the way it should be.

We have wanted this for all 1,152 days. We are united in this. Every day, and especially today — when Ukrainians of all Christian denominations celebrate Easter on the same day. Together.



Together, we fight for Ukraine. And together, we pray for Ukraine.

For those who can’t be with their families this Easter.

For those on the front lines, standing with their brothers-in-arms.

For our defenders — the warriors of light.

We ask God to protect those who protect us.

To strengthen the will of those now in captivity.

For our prisoners, for all who must return home.

We ask God to help all those who dedicate their lives to helping others.

To shelter those who, through their daily work, safeguard Ukraine.

May God protect all who save, heal, and teach.

Today, we pray for everyone — for our children.

For every boy and girl who deserves a happy childhood.

For our fathers and mothers, who deserve a peaceful old age.

For all our people, who deserve the long-awaited peace.

Dear Ukrainians! Our people are walking a very hard path. But I believe the key word here is: walking. Overcoming.



And despite everything, we still find the strength every morning to wake up, to move forward, to do what we can — wherever it’s needed — for those who are waiting for us.

And the source of energy for us can come from many things around us: The smile of a son or daughter, a mother’s voice, thoughts of those on the front line, or a memory of someone who shielded you with their body. We can find inspiration in news of our people's victories, in our culture, our books, poems, music. And, of course, we are inspired by the symbol of Easter and the story of Christ’s Resurrection.

That is why we know for sure:

All the stones thrown at us will not remain as ruins on our land.

All the stones hurled our way — we will turn them into a solid foundation for the future.

The future of freedom.

The future of peace.

The future memory of what we’ve overcome — and what we’ve achieved.

Because in difficult times, it is not just the victory of weapons that matters most but the victory of spirit.



Our victory. The victory of our spirit.

May all this come true.

May God help us in this.

May there be peace. May there be Ukraine.

Christ is Risen!

Indeed He is Risen!