The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kyiv, Ukraine, LGBT, Human rights, Far-right, National Police
Edit post

Police clashes with far-right protesters at LGBTQ+ film festival in Kyiv

by Anna Fratsyvir April 19, 2025 5:14 PM 2 min read
Far-right protesters clash with police outside the Zhovten cinema in Kyiv on April 19, 2025. (Suspilne/Website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A clash broke out between police and far-right protesters outside the Zhovten cinema in Kyiv on April 19, where the Sunny Bunny LGBTQ+ film festival is taking place, Suspilne media reported.

According to a Suspilne correspondent at the scene, members of the group called “Prava Molod" ("The Right Youth" in Ukrainian) gathered outside of the venue in support of what they described as “traditional values.” The protest escalated into a confrontation with police.

Police detained all demonstrators, citing the need to verify their identities, according to Suspilne. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether charges will be pressed.

While public support for LGBTQ+ rights in Ukraine has grown in recent years, the community continues to face frequent threats and violence, particularly from far-right groups. Events such as Pride marches and queer cultural festivals are often targeted by the far-right.  

The Sunny Bunny festival, which began on April 19, is Ukraine’s first queer film festival. It was originally a program within the Kyiv International Short Film Festival.

Overlapping with the Easter weekend, the festival sparked debates online on whether its timing was appropriate in the lead-up to its opening. Organizers said the dates had been scheduled well in advance and happened to coincide with Easter.

“Ukraine is a secular state where people of different faiths and beliefs live side by side,” the festival team said in a statement published on April 18. “In a secular country, a variety of events, from theater to cinema, take place on any given holiday, and Sunny Bunny is just one of them,” they said.

"We are convinced that a part of Ukrainian society simply found an excuse in Easter or Good Friday to express their disagreement with the existence of the festival (or the LGBTQIA+ community) in general, professing in fact homophobic and discriminatory beliefs and openly expressing hatred and calls for violence, which does not correspond to the Christian values ​​​​that they supposedly adhere to."

A 2023 poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found that over 70% of Ukrainians believe LGBTQ+ people should have the same rights as others.

In March 2023, lawmaker Inna Sovsun of the Holos party introduced a draft bill to legalize civil partnerships in Ukraine. The proposal has received backing from several parliamentary committees but remains stalled due to a lack of approval from the Legal Policy Committee, a necessary step before it can be considered by the full parliament.

Civil partnerships in limbo as LGBTQ+ people seek equal rights amid war
Editor’s Note: This story was sponsored by Gender Zed, a Ukrainian human rights organization that works with a broad range of issues, including sexual orientation and gender identity, gender equality issues, women’s rights, and prevention of HIV infection and sexually transmitted diseases. Andrii K…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

6:54 PM

Mariupol defender appointed commander of Azov Brigade amid military reform.

Following the start of Russia's full-scale war in 2022, Hrishenkov defended Mariupol, where he was injured. After 86 days of defending the encircled city under heavy Russian bombardment, he and about 2,500 other fighters left the Azovstal steel plant after Ukrainian commanders ordered the defending garrison to lay down their arms.
6:21 PM
Video

4 days of hunting Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent contributor Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke spent four days following an air defense unit guarding the skies over a region in eastern Ukraine, seeing how they live, work, and save civilians from the dozens of Russian drones flying toward Ukrainian cities each night.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.