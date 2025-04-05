The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Minerals deal disrupted by those with 'their hand in the till,' US official claims

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 6, 2025 2:17 AM 3 min read
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during an interview at the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Feb. 6, 2025. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The minerals deal between Ukraine and the U.S. is a "win-win," but has been thrown off by Ukrainian leadership, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed in an interview released on April 4 with U.S. far-right political commentator Tucker Carlson.

"It's a genuine economic partnership... we don't make any money unless they make money, and you know who doesn't like that? People with their hand in the till," Bessent claimed.

"(T)he Russians didn't like the look of this deal because they thought it was actually something durable for the U.S. people and the Ukrainian people," he added.

Bessent said on April 2 that a Ukrainian delegation would arrive in the U.S. in the coming days to work on the mineral agreement. The deal was previously set to be signed on February 28 with a visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House.

"We're expecting a Ukrainian technical team (at the) beginning of next week, and I'm hopeful we can get this thing signed and go back to a win-win situation," Bessent said, confirming his earlier remarks.

U.S. President Donald Trump wanted to use the deal as a signal that the U.S. stands with Ukraine as an economic partner, Bessent said, adding that it would incentivize Russia to negotiate an end to its war against Ukraine.

"The sequencing has been thrown off, but I think we can fix it," Bessent said, referring to the steps the U.S. plans to take in establishing a peace plan.

Bessent said the deal will bring the U.S. and Ukraine "closer together," prove the U.S. is not abandoning Ukraine, and show the American people the U.S. has an economic stake in Ukraine.

"Ukraine...because of various kleptocracy aspects, has been held back. So hopefully with U.S. assistance and President Trump engineering this peace deal, Ukrainian people can have a better future," Bessent claimed.

Throughout his interview with Carlson, Bessent repeatedly claimed that the deal would benefit the U.S. and Ukraine.

"Ukraine succeeds, we succeed, and it could be a long-term partnership," Bessent said.

"If this deal works (the aid the U.S. has provided to Ukraine) could end up being small change," he said.

Bessent claimed Zelensky said he would sign the minerals deal at the February Munich Security Conference, but never did.

Bessent visited Zelensky in Kyiv on Feb. 12, where a deal was never signed.

"I thought it was important to take the agreement to Kyiv and present it to President Zelensky," Bessent said.

Bessent criticized Zelensky and his inner circle for failing to sign the minerals deal on several occasions.

"He got to the Oval Office and blew up what should have been the easiest thing to do in the world," he said.

Zelensky "assumed a high-handed tone" with U.S. officials, Carlson claimed in his interview with Bessent.

"He (Zelensky) is not getting the best advice... His advisors are not perfect," Bessent said.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials have met in Saudi Arabia several times, where Ukraine has agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire. Russia has not.

