US wants Putin to extend Easter truce beyond Sunday, State Department says

The United States aims to secure "a full and comprehensive ceasefire" in Ukraine beyond a temporary Easter truce, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on April 20 in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unilaterally declared a temporary Easter ceasefire from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until midnight on April 21. Russia has already violated the truce multiple times, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky and soldiers on Ukraine's front lines.

"We have seen President Putin's announcement of a temporary ceasefire due to Easter. We remain committed to achieving a full and comprehensive ceasefire," the U.S. State Department said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"As we assess their seriousness in this instance, we would welcome it extending beyond Sunday."

Putin has given no orders to extend the ceasefire, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 20.

Ukraine is ready to extend the truce to at least 30 days, Zelensky said on April 19. The president responded to Putin's declaration by inviting Russia to accept a month-long unconditional ceasefire.

"This will show Russia's true intentions, because 30 hours is enough for headlines, but not for real confidence-building measures. Thirty days can give peace a chance," he said.

Ukraine will abide by a ceasefire for as long as Russia does, but will return fire if attacked, Zelensky said.

The U.S. initially proposed a complete 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in March, during talks with Kyiv and Moscow in Saudi Arabia. Ukraine accepted the proposal immediately and said it would enact a ceasefire once Russia agreed to the same terms.

Russia has persistently rejected calls for a wider ceasefire, refusing the U.S. proposal unless Ukraine takes actions to undermine its defense capabilities, including halting all foreign military aid.

U.S. President Donald Trump on April 18 threatened to withdraw from the Russia-Ukraine peace process if either side "makes it very difficult" to achieve a deal. Putin announced his 30-hour "ceasefire" the following day.

European leaders have responded skeptically to Russia's move, calling it a "media stunt" and urigng Putin to declare an unconditional ceasefire.

Meanwhile, soldiers fighting on Ukraine's front lines say they see no sign of any Easter truce.