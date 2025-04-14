The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Day after Russia kills civilians in Sumy, Kremlin claims deliveries of Taurus missiles will lead to escalation

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2025 7:20 PM 2 min read
The German-Swedish air-to-ground cruise missile Taurus presented in a showroom at the European defense company MBDA (Matra BAe Dynamics Aerospatiale). (Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The supply of long-range German Taurus missiles to Ukraine will lead to an "inevitable escalation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 14, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

Peskov's statement comes as Friedrich Merz, Germany's chancellor-in-waiting, suggested on April 13 that long-range Taurus missiles could be used to target strategic Russian military infrastructure.

Merz added the Taurus missiles may be shipped to Ukraine if European partners support this move.

Peskov criticized Merz's stance, saying his decisions would lead to the deterioration of the situation in Ukraine.

"According to Mr. Merz's statements, he is an advocate of strengthening the position and a supporter of various steps that can and will inevitably lead only to further escalation of the situation around Ukraine," Peskov said.

"Unfortunately, it is true that European capitals are not inclined to look for any way out of peace talks but rather are inclined to further provoke the continuation of the war," the spokesperson added.

Peskov's comments come a day after Russia's attack on the city center of Sumy killed 35 people. The attack occurred on Palm Sunday and was one of the deadliest attacks on the city.

Russia used cluster munitions in the attack, outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on April 13.

While outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly blocked the delivery of Taurus missiles due to concerns about escalation, Merz has long criticized that stance.

With Merz poised to take office following his Christian Democrats' election win, the decision to supply Taurus missiles could soon return to the political agenda. It remains uncertain whether his future coalition partners from the Social Democrats will back the move.

Ukraine has already received U.S.-supplied ATACMS as well as SCALP/Storm Shadow cruise missiles from France and the U.K. Both Washington and London have permitted Kyiv to use these systems to strike targets within Russian-occupied territory, including Crimea.

The previous Biden administration and the U.K. also allowed strikes with long-range missiles against military targets on Russian soil in late 2024, namely in the Russian border regions of Kursk and Bryansk. Incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the move.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

2:49 PM

Russia's Lavrov says NATO 'should have been dissolved.'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that the end of the Eastern Bloc eliminated the threat NATO was originally created to counter, yet the alliance not only persisted but also allegedly claimed a dominant role in European security.
12:22 PM

EU secures two-thirds of 2 million rounds for Ukraine, Kallas says.

"I'm happy to see we already have two-thirds of my ammunition initiative together," Kaja Kallas told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, referring to an initiative to provide Ukraine with 2 million high-caliber rounds worth 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion).
11:32 AM

Moldova aims to conclude EU accession talks by end of 2027.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on April 13 that she hopes her country can wrap up EU accession talks by the end of 2027, warning that upcoming parliamentary elections will be critical in preserving Moldova’s pro-European trajectory.
