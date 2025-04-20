Putin does not plan to extend Easter 'ceasefire,' Kremlin says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given no orders to extend the so-called "Easter truce" beyond midnight on April 21, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Russian state news agency TASS.

Moscow's temporary ceasefire allegedly went into effect at 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19. President Volodymyr Zelensky and soldiers fighting on Ukraine's front lines have accused Russia of violating the truce multiple times.

Peskov told reporters on April 20 that there are no plans to extend the ceasefire beyond its stated expiration point.

"There were no other orders," he said when asked about the possibility of an extension.

Zelensky responded to Putin's announcement on April 19 by urging Russia to extend the ceasefire beyond Easter and agree to a 30-day truce.

"This will show Russia's true intentions, because 30 hours is enough for headlines, but not for real confidence-building measures. Thirty days can give peace a chance," he said.

The United States in March proposed a 30-day ceasefire on all hostilities in Russia and Ukraine as a preliminary step in peace negotiations. Kyiv immediately agreed to the proposal, with the only requirement being that Russia accept the same terms.

Moscow has continuously pushed back on Washington's calls for a full ceasefire, instead demanding extraordinary concessions from Ukraine, such as a complete halt on all foreign military aid.

Multiple European leaders have called on Putin to accept an unconditional ceasefire in the wake of his Easter truce declaration.