The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Ukraine, Ceasefire, Easter, War
Edit post

Putin does not plan to extend Easter 'ceasefire,' Kremlin says

by Abbey Fenbert April 20, 2025 7:14 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin crosses himself during the celebration of Orthodox Easter at the Christ The Savior Cathedral, April 20, 2025 in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given no orders to extend the so-called "Easter truce" beyond midnight on April 21, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Russian state news agency TASS.

Moscow's temporary ceasefire allegedly went into effect at 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19. President Volodymyr Zelensky and soldiers fighting on Ukraine's front lines have accused Russia of violating the truce multiple times.

Peskov told reporters on April 20 that there are no plans to extend the ceasefire beyond its stated expiration point.

"There were no other orders," he said when asked about the possibility of an extension.

Zelensky responded to Putin's announcement on April 19 by urging Russia to extend the ceasefire beyond Easter and agree to a 30-day truce.

"This will show Russia's true intentions, because 30 hours is enough for headlines, but not for real confidence-building measures. Thirty days can give peace a chance," he said.

The United States in March proposed a 30-day ceasefire on all hostilities in Russia and Ukraine as a preliminary step in peace negotiations. Kyiv immediately agreed to the proposal, with the only requirement being that Russia accept the same terms.

Moscow has continuously pushed back on Washington's calls for a full ceasefire, instead demanding extraordinary concessions from Ukraine, such as a complete halt on all foreign military aid.

Multiple European leaders have called on Putin to accept an unconditional ceasefire in the wake of his Easter truce declaration.

‘We know what we are fighting for’ — Zelensky’s Easter address to Ukraine in full
President Volodymyr Zelensky has lauded Ukraine’s “resilience, compassion, and humanity” in his Easter address on April 20, adding the country’s faith has “not faded over 1,152 days of full-scale war.”
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.