News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attack, Missile attack
Update: 120 injured in Russian missile strike on Kharkiv during Good Friday, governor says

by Anna Fratsyvir April 19, 2025 6:59 PM 1 min read
Photo of a damaged building after Russian missile attack on Kharkiv on April 18. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
The number of people injured in the Russian missile strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv on April 18 has risen to 120, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 19.

According to Syniehubov, 18 people remain hospitalized, including four children. Two adult patients are in critical condition.

The missile strike damaged more than 50 apartment buildings and over 30 vehicles. Emergency crews have been working to clear debris and restore basic services, the governor said.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with ballistic missiles equipped with cluster munitions the morning of April 18, a day of religious significance to Ukrainians who observe Good Friday. The strike killed one person.

The Good Friday attack came less than a week after Russia inflicted a deadly missile strike on the city of Sumy on Palm Sunday.

The day after the Kharkiv strike, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary ceasefire on Easter weekend, ordering a halt to all military action from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until midnight on April 21.

Russia continues to reject a U.S.-mediated proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire. Kyiv reiterated that it would be ready to accept the ceasefire if Moscow agreed to abide by the terms.

Ukraine brings home 277 POWs in swap with Russia
Another 277 Ukrainian soldiers returned home in a major prisoner swap with Russia mediated by the United Arab Emirates, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 19.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Ukraine brings home 277 POWs in swap with Russia.

Another 277 Ukrainian soldiers returned home in a major prisoner swap with Russia mediated by the United Arab Emirates, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 19.
