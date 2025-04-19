Ukraine proposes extending truce beyond Easter Sunday

This audio is created with AI assistance

If Russia is able to maintain a full ceasefire throughout Easter weekend, Ukraine would like to extend the truce for 30 days, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 19.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he ordered a halt on all combat operations during the Easter holiday. The temporary ceasefire is set to last from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until midnight on April 21.

Zelensky said that Kyiv was prepared to abide by a ceasefire if Russia is serious about halting attacks, but will respond in kind if Russia violates the truce.

"If complete silence really prevails, Ukraine proposes to extend it after the end of Easter on April 20," President Volodymyr Zelensky said the evening of April 19.

"This will show Russia's true intentions, because 30 hours is enough for headlines, but not for real confidence-building measures. Thirty days can give peace a chance."

Russia has not suspended all assault operations on the front line, Zelensky said, citing reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. The continued shelling and attacks undermine trust in Moscow's claims of a truce.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces will act rationally, responding in a mirror manner. There will be an adequate response to every Russian strike," Zelensky said.

Ukraine remains ready to begin an unconditional ceasefire in line with Washington's previous proposal for a 30-day truce as soon as Russia agrees to the same terms, the president said.

Zelensky initially reacted skeptically to Putin's declaration of an Easter truce, noting that air raids were sounding in Kyiv even as Russia publicly claimed its peaceful intentions. Putin's announcement came shortly after the U.S. signaled that it was ready to cease its mediation efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine if either side "makes it difficult."

A senior Ukrainian military officer reportedly told the BBC's Russia service that Ukrainian units received orders to cease fire against Russian positions minutes after the Easter truce was set to go into effect.

Soldiers were also ordered to document any Russian ceasefire violations and return fire if necessary, the officer said.

The Kyiv Independent could not confirm these claims.

Moscow's proposed Easter ceasefire comes on the heels of two major Russian attacks on Ukraine during Orthodox holidays. A deadly missile strike on Sumy on Palm Sunday killed 35 people while an attack against Kharkiv on Good Friday killed one person and injured 120.