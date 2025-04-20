The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Prisoners of war, Russia, Ukraine, War, Australia, Foreign fighters
Edit post

Australia will continue to petition Russia for POW's release, PM says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 20, 2025 5:27 PM 2 min read
A screenshot of a video showing Oscar Jenkins captured by Russian forces, published in late December 2024.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Australia will continue to petition Russia for the release of Oscar Jenkins, an Australian citizen captured while fighting on the side of Ukraine, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on April 19.

"We'll continue to make representations to the reprehensible regime of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin on behalf of Mr Jenkins," Albanese told 9News.

"We will stand up and use whatever avenues we have at our disposal to continue to make those representations. The Russian war against the people of Ukraine is a war against international law, it's against international sovereignty."

Jenkins disappeared on Dec. 16, 2024, during a combat operation near the village of Mykolaivka, in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk Oblast. At the time, he was deployed with the 402nd Separate Rifle Battalion, a unit within Ukraine’s 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

In the weeks that followed, unconfirmed reports began to surface, alleging that he had been executed while in Russian captivity. The claims prompted Australian officials to seek clarification from Moscow regarding his status.

On Feb. 8, a video uploaded to YouTube appeared to show Jenkins alive but visibly injured.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, has said that Jenkins should be treated as a prisoner of war just like Ukrainian citizens fighting for their country, and that he should be realeased in a prisoner exchange.

"(Jenkins) has an official contract with the Ukrainian armed forces, so he must be treated as a prisoner of war, but Russia does not really care about international law," Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, told Nine News.

The Geneva Conventions require all parties to armed conflict to treat prisoners of war with respect and dignity. However, Russia is reported to have executed a number of POWs.

Kyiv’s repatriation efforts have predominantly centered on the return of Ukrainian soldiers, leaving foreign fighters who serve in Ukraine's military in a particularly vulnerable position should they be captured by Russian forces.

Belarusian soldier Vasyl Verameichyk, who had been fighting for Ukraine, was detained by Belarusian security services while on holiday in Vietnam. He is now reportedly being held in custody in Belarus.

Fellow Belarusian volunteers have repeatedly appealed to Ukrainian authorities to press for his release, but there has been no indication of progress.

Kidnapped Belarusian soldier fighting for Ukraine paraded on Belarusian state-controlled television
Branded a terrorist by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko’s regime for taking part in Ukraine’s fight against Russia, Vasyl Verameichyk was paraded on state-controlled television in late January for a two-part interview titled “Confessions of a Militant.” During the so-called interview, Veram…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.