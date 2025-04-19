Kyiv can end martial law if war ends by August, official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, could legally suspend martial law if the war with Russia ends by August 2025, Defense Committee Secretary Roman Kostenko said in an interview with New Voice (NV).

President Volodymyr Zelensky first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The measure has been repeatedly extended since then.

"Regarding martial law, from a legal point of view. The Verkhovna Rada, as it adopted it, can cancel it, even if there are some decisions that require it," Kostenko said.

"I'm not saying that it will. But if we look at it from a legal point of view, if (martial law) is in place by August, it does not mean that it will be in place by August, if the war ends. It can always be canceled — also by a decision of the president and approval of the Verkhovna Rada."

Kostenko's comments come as the United States escalates pressure on Russia and Ukraine to agree on a ceasefire, with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to "take a pass" on further peace negotiations if either side continues to resist a deal.

Kostenko said that despite Washington's efforts to broker a ceasefire, he does not expect the Trump administration to successfully negotiate a resolution.

"It certainly does not look like the end of the war," he said.

The Verkhovna Rada on April 16 approved the extension of martial law and mobilization for another 90 days, until August 6.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service. Martial law also prevents Ukraine from holding regular parliamentary and presidential elections.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to leverage Kyiv's delayed elections to portray Zelensky as "illegitimate" — a claim that has found traction with members of the Trump administration.

Trump in February denounced Zelensky as a "dictator without elections," echoing the Kremlin's propaganda narrative. Several weeks later he walked back on the statement, criticizing Putin for continuing to attack Zelensky's credibility.