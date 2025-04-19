UK, Italy urge Russia to accept full ceasefire in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The foreign ministries of the United Kingdom and Italy urged Russia to accept an unconditional ceasefire in separate statements on April 19, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a temporary truce over Easter weekend.

Putin said he ordered a halt on combat operations in Russia's war against Ukraine from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until midnight on April 21.

In response, the U.K. called on Russia to go beyond a "one-day pause" and commit to a full ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Ukraine has committed to a full ceasefire. We urge Russia to do the same," a U.K. foreign ministry spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

The Ukrainian government on March 11 said it was ready to accept a U.S. proposal for a complete 30-day ceasefire, provided Russia agrees to the same terms. Russia continues to reject the proposal unless Ukraine makes extraordinary concessions — including a halt to all foreign military aid.

"Now is the moment for Putin to show he is serious about peace by ending his horrible invasion," the U.K. foreign mnistry said in its statement.

The Italian foreign ministry also urged Russia to take more significant steps toward peace.

"It is not clear how Russia will respect a short truce, while Putin must make up his mind to finally stop this war he started," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

"He must respond positively to President Trump's demands and make a real ceasefire possible. Peace must be just and lasting over time."

Putin's call for an Easter truce arrived shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed frustration and impatience with the status of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Washington will "take a pass" on further mediation efforts if either side "makes it difficult" to proceed with negotiations, Trump said on April 18.

Trump has spent the past several months boasting of his ability to make a deal to swiftly end the war in Ukraine.

The statements from the U.K. and Italy echoed Ukraine's own response to Putin's announcement. President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 19 invited Russia to extend the full ceasefire beyond Easter Sunday.

"This will show Russia's true intentions, because 30 hours is enough for headlines, but not for real confidence-building measures. Thirty days can give peace a chance," he said.

Zelensky also said that reports from Ukraine's front lines indicate that Russia has already violated the Easter ceasefire.