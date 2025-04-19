The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

6 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Anna Fratsyvir April 19, 2025 2:10 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on April 19, 2025. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions injured at least six civilians over the past day, local authorities reported on April 19.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia deployed eight missiles of different types, and 87 long-range drones – 33 of which were shot down and 36 turned out to be decoy, on April 19.

Recent weeks saw Russia intensify its strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and residential areas as Moscow continues to reject a full ceasefire backed by Washington and Kyiv.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 74-year-old man was injured amid 328 Russian strikes across 12 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on April 19. The attacks included eight airstrikes, more than 200 drone assaults, and over 100 artillery attacks. A fire broke out at a vehicle depot in Zaporizhzhia city following a drone strike. Another attack in the village of Mahdalynivka damaged residential buildings, according to Fedorov.

In Kharkiv Oblast, the city of Kupiansk was struck by 10 guided aerial bombs, including a high-powered thermobaric ODAB-1500, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on April 19. Five civilians were injured as a result of the attacks. In Kharkiv city’s Kyivskyi district, a Shahed drone hit a residential area, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Further details are being clarified.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia shelled border communities 56 times, with 143 explosions recorded overnight. The attacks damaged homes, utility buildings, and vehicles across multiple settlements, but inflicted no casualties, according to Sumy Oblast authorities.

In Odesa Oblast, a Russian attack damaged several farming enterprises, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported. No casualties or injuries were reported.

‘You’re fools’ — US may ‘take a pass’ on Ukraine-Russia talks if either side stalls, Trump says
“If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say: ‘you’re foolish, you’re fools, you’re horrible people,’ and we’re just going to take a pass. But hopefully we won’t have to do that,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Mariupol defender appointed commander of Azov Brigade amid military reform.

Following the start of Russia's full-scale war in 2022, Hrishenkov defended Mariupol, where he was injured. After 86 days of defending the encircled city under heavy Russian bombardment, he and about 2,500 other fighters left the Azovstal steel plant after Ukrainian commanders ordered the defending garrison to lay down their arms.
Video

4 days of hunting Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent contributor Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke spent four days following an air defense unit guarding the skies over a region in eastern Ukraine, seeing how they live, work, and save civilians from the dozens of Russian drones flying toward Ukrainian cities each night.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.