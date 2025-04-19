6 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions injured at least six civilians over the past day, local authorities reported on April 19.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia deployed eight missiles of different types, and 87 long-range drones – 33 of which were shot down and 36 turned out to be decoy, on April 19.

Recent weeks saw Russia intensify its strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and residential areas as Moscow continues to reject a full ceasefire backed by Washington and Kyiv.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 74-year-old man was injured amid 328 Russian strikes across 12 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on April 19. The attacks included eight airstrikes, more than 200 drone assaults, and over 100 artillery attacks. A fire broke out at a vehicle depot in Zaporizhzhia city following a drone strike. Another attack in the village of Mahdalynivka damaged residential buildings, according to Fedorov.

In Kharkiv Oblast, the city of Kupiansk was struck by 10 guided aerial bombs, including a high-powered thermobaric ODAB-1500, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on April 19. Five civilians were injured as a result of the attacks. In Kharkiv city’s Kyivskyi district, a Shahed drone hit a residential area, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Further details are being clarified.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia shelled border communities 56 times, with 143 explosions recorded overnight. The attacks damaged homes, utility buildings, and vehicles across multiple settlements, but inflicted no casualties, according to Sumy Oblast authorities.

In Odesa Oblast, a Russian attack damaged several farming enterprises, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported. No casualties or injuries were reported.