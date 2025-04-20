The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report
At least 3 killed, 9 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 20, 2025 12:25 PM 2 min read
A screenshot from a video of the aftermath of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on April 19, 2025. (Governor Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram)
At least three people were killed and nine others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, according to local authorities.

Russian forces shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast 18 times over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Two people were killed and another five were injured, and multiple incidents of property damage were reported.

At least four people were injured and one person was killed in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on April 20, with attacks reportedly occurring after Russia's alleged Easter ceasefire was supposed to come into effect.

Around 6 p.m., 7:05 p.m., and 7:12 p.m. local time there were targeted FPV drone strikes on parts of Kherson, Urozhaine, and Stanislav, according to Prokudin.

Eight FPV drones struck a district of Kherson, setting several apartments on fire. In Urozhaine, a drone hit a civilian vehicle, and another later targeted the village. An additional FPV drone was reported to have struck Stanislav, though Prokudin provided no further details.

"This is yet another reminder that Russia holds nothing sacred — and trusting the occupiers’ words is to risk your life," Prokudin said.

Russia's alleged Easter ceasefire was supposed to come into effect at 6 pm on April 19 and last until midnight on April 21.

"We assume that the Ukrainian side will follow our example," Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that the ceasefire would "test Ukraine's sincerity in pursuing peace talks."

However, reports are also emerging from the front line of Russian ceasefire violations.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on April 20 that Russian forces had carried out 387 shellings and 19 assault operations across Ukraine between 6 p.m. and midnight. He added that drones had been used at least 290 times during that period.

'We know what we are fighting for' — Zelensky's Easter address to Ukraine in full
President Volodymyr Zelensky has lauded Ukraine’s “resilience, compassion, and humanity” in his Easter address on April 20, adding the country’s faith has “not faded over 1,152 days of full-scale war.”
6:19 PM  (Updated: )

Ukraine brings home 277 POWs in swap with Russia.

Another 277 Ukrainian soldiers returned home in a major prisoner swap with Russia mediated by the United Arab Emirates, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 19.
