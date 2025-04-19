The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Ukraine, Iran, Crash, Sweden, United Kingdom, United Nations, International Court of Justice, News Feed
Edit post

Iran files UN court case against Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and UK over 2020 downing of PS752 flight

by Anna Fratsyvir April 19, 2025 3:50 PM 3 min read
An Iranian Sejjil solid-fueled medium-range ballistic missile is being displayed at the Azadi (Freedom) square in western Tehran during a rally to mark the 45th anniversary of the victory of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, on Feb. 11, 2024. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Iran filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, and the United Kingdom on April 17, seeking to overturn a ruling by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that held Tehran responsible for the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet.

In its complaint, Iran argues that the ICAO Council exceeded its authority when it accepted a joint complaint from the four countries, whose citizens were among the 176 people killed when Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was shot down near Tehran in 2020.

The case stems from Jan. 8, 2024, when Ukraine and its partners initiated proceedings at ICAO, demanding that Iran be held fully accountable under international aviation law. On March 17, 2025, the ICAO Council rejected Iran’s objections and ruled it had jurisdiction to hear the case.

Now appealing that decision, Tehran maintains the shootdown was an “unintentional” act caused by “human error” during a period of “heightened military alert.”

In its filing, Tehran argues that the ICAO Council overstepped its jurisdiction and improperly accepted the case. Iran claims that under Article 84 of the Chicago Convention – the international agreement that governs civil aviation and established ICAO – the Council had no authority to act because the involved states failed to engage in adequate direct negotiations with Tehran before submitting their complaint. According to Iran, this procedural step is required before such disputes can be brought to the Council.

“In any event, any negotiations concerning the interpretation and application of Article 3 bis had not been pursued in good faith, let alone reached a point of futility or deadlock,” the submission states.

Iran also challenges the U.K.’s role in the case, claiming London failed to provide sufficient evidence that British citizens were aboard the flight.

In its ICJ filing, Iran asks the court to overturn the ICAO ruling and declare that the Council lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

On Jan. 8, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was shot down minutes after takeoff from Tehran by two surface-to-air missiles launched by Iran’s air defense forces. The tragedy claimed the lives of all 176 people on board, including citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the U.K.

Iran initially denied responsibility, blaming mechanical failure. Days later, it acknowledged the aircraft was mistakenly targeted amid tensions with the U.S., hours after Iran had launched missile strikes on U.S. forces in Iraq.

At the same time, Iranian authorities did not allow an independent investigation to take place at the crash site.

In April 2023, an Iranian court sentenced 10 military personnel over the incident. However, the International Coordination and Response Group, representing the victims’ countries, dismissed the trial as a “sham.”

On July 4, 2023, Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, and the UK filed a case at the ICJ, accusing Iran of violating Article 3 bis of the Chicago Convention, which prohibits the use of weapons against civilian aircraft. Iran has rejected the case as politically motivated and continues to dispute the jurisdiction of both ICAO and the ICJ.

Gyunduz Mamedov: Ukraine must hold Iran to justice over flight PS752
Editor’s Note: Gyunduz Mamedov, Ukraine’s deputy prosecutor general in 2019-2021, was in charge of the investigation of the PS752 shootdown on the Ukrainian side. For two years, the Ukrainian investigation of the PS752 catastrophe has been waiting for Iran to fulfill its declared intentions for coo…
The Kyiv IndependentGyunduz Mamedov
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

6:54 PM

Mariupol defender appointed commander of Azov Brigade amid military reform.

Following the start of Russia's full-scale war in 2022, Hrishenkov defended Mariupol, where he was injured. After 86 days of defending the encircled city under heavy Russian bombardment, he and about 2,500 other fighters left the Azovstal steel plant after Ukrainian commanders ordered the defending garrison to lay down their arms.
6:21 PM
Video

4 days of hunting Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent contributor Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke spent four days following an air defense unit guarding the skies over a region in eastern Ukraine, seeing how they live, work, and save civilians from the dozens of Russian drones flying toward Ukrainian cities each night.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.