Multiple Russian ceasefire violations reported from front line during Easter ceasefire, Zelensky says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 20, 2025 1:39 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian front-line troops with a Leopard 2 tank in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 16, 2023. (Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Multiple Russian ceasefire violations across the front line have been reported since an Easter truce was declared by the Kremlin, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on April 20.

Russia's Easter ceasefire was supposed to come into effect at 6 pm on April 19 and last until midnight on April 21, with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming it would "test Ukraine's sincerity in pursuing peace talks."

However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine has observed an increase in Russian shelling and the use of kamikaze drones since 10 a.m., with the use of FPV drones "doubling," according to Zelensky, relaying information provided by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Russian forces have already carried out 26 assaults between midnight and noon today, Zelensky added.

The Russian military is reportedly most active in the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast.

"We are documenting every Russian violation of its self-declared commitment to a full ceasefire for the Easter period and are prepared to provide the necessary information to our partners," Zelensky said.

"Either Putin does not have full control over his army, or the situation proves that in Russia, they have no intention of making a genuine move toward ending the war, and are only interested in favorable PR coverage."

Zelensky also repeated his call to pressure Moscow to "genuinely commit to a ceasefire" for 30 days, rather than simply during the Easter holiday.

Russian FPV drone attacks targeting civilians were also reported in Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast after the Easter ceasefire came into effect, with at least four people reported injured and one person killed.

‘We know what we are fighting for’ — Zelensky’s Easter address to Ukraine in full
President Volodymyr Zelensky has lauded Ukraine’s “resilience, compassion, and humanity” in his Easter address on April 20, adding the country’s faith has “not faded over 1,152 days of full-scale war.”
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

6:19 PM  (Updated: )

Ukraine brings home 277 POWs in swap with Russia.

Another 277 Ukrainian soldiers returned home in a major prisoner swap with Russia mediated by the United Arab Emirates, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 19.
