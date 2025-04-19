The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Ukraine advances in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, Zelensky says

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2025 8:54 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech on Aug. 4, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have advanced in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on April 19, citing a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Ukraine launched a small-scale offensive in Belgorod Oblast in late March, marking Kyiv's second cross-border operation in Russian territory after the August 2024 Kursk incursion.

Zelensky said on April 19 that Syrskyi briefed him on the activity of Ukrainian troops in Russia.

"Our forces continued their activity in Kursk Oblast today and are maintaining their positions. In Belgorod Oblast, our military advanced and increased our zone of control," Zelensky said.

The report comes nearly two weeks after the president confirmed the presence of Ukrainian forces in Belgorod Oblast. Zelensky on April 7 said that cross-border operations were "absolutely just" and a means of returning Russia's war "to where it came from."

Kyiv has carried out occasional cross-border raids since 2023, with a variety of Russian volunteer soldiers fighting alongside Ukrainian units. These raids were hours-long and served primarily as political operations rather than military ones.

Ukraine launched a major cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024, occupying Russian border territories in an attempt to divert Russian attention from front-line areas of eastern Ukraine.

While Kyiv managed to occupy parts of Kursk Oblast for seven months, Russia recaptured the logistics hub of Sudzha in March 2025 amid a counteroffensive that forced Ukrainian troops to withdraw from a substantial part of the region.

Russian military bloggers and independent analysts reported on March 29 that Ukrainian forces advanced three to four kilometers into Belgorod Oblast, engaging in battles with Russian troops.

According to geolocated footage analyzed by the Institue for the Study of War (ISW), a D.C.-based think tank, Ukrainian troops entered the village of Popovka, which lies near the Ukrainian border and Kursk Oblast.

Putin announces Easter ceasefire, Zelensky reacts with skepticism
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary ceasefire on the Easter weekend, ordering a halt to all military action from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until midnight on April 21.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

6:19 PM  (Updated: )

Ukraine brings home 277 POWs in swap with Russia.

Another 277 Ukrainian soldiers returned home in a major prisoner swap with Russia mediated by the United Arab Emirates, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 19.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.