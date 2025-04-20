General Staff: Russia has lost 941,100 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 941,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 20.

The number includes 950 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,677 tanks, 22,271 armored fighting vehicles, 45,274 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,649 artillery systems, 1,368 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,139 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,240 drones, 3,148 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.