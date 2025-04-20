The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 941,100 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 20, 2025 9:08 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks lie in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 941,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 20.

The number includes 950 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,677 tanks, 22,271 armored fighting vehicles, 45,274 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,649 artillery systems, 1,368 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,139 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,240 drones, 3,148 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

6:19 PM  (Updated: )

Ukraine brings home 277 POWs in swap with Russia.

Another 277 Ukrainian soldiers returned home in a major prisoner swap with Russia mediated by the United Arab Emirates, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 19.
