Fox News labels Kyiv a Russian city, Ukraine calls for 'apology and investigation'

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has called out Fox News for labeling Kyiv a "Russian city" during its news broadcast.

During its coverage of Easter services on April 20, Fox News aired footage of religious services from around the world, including the service Russian President Vladimir Putin attended in Moscow.

Simultaneously, the right-wing news network broadcast live images from Easter religious services in Kyiv, misidentifying the Ukrainian capital as a Russian city. The error reportedly remained on screen for 20 minutes.

"If this was a mistake rather than a deliberate political statement, there should be an apology and an investigation into who made the mistake," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 20.

Although he didn't mention them by name, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to also criticize Fox News at the end of a statement on April 20 in which he reported multiple Russian ceasefire violations across the front line since an Easter ceasefire was declared.

"Instead of broadcasting religious service from Moscow, the focus should be on pressuring Moscow to genuinely commit to a full ceasefire," Zelensky wrote.

"We thank all the media, podcasters, bloggers, and everyone sharing the truth about what is happening."