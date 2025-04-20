The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Fox News labels Kyiv a Russian city, Ukraine calls for 'apology and investigation'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 20, 2025 1:47 PM 2 min read
A screenshot from Fox New's live broadcast on April 20 in which it incorrectly labeled Ukraine's capital a "Russian city."
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has called out Fox News for labeling Kyiv a "Russian city" during its news broadcast.

During its coverage of Easter services on April 20, Fox News aired footage of religious services from around the world, including the service Russian President Vladimir Putin attended in Moscow.

Simultaneously, the right-wing news network broadcast live images from Easter religious services in Kyiv, misidentifying the Ukrainian capital as a Russian city. The error reportedly remained on screen for 20 minutes.

"If this was a mistake rather than a deliberate political statement, there should be an apology and an investigation into who made the mistake," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 20.

Although he didn't mention them by name, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to also criticize Fox News at the end of a statement on April 20 in which he reported multiple Russian ceasefire violations across the front line since an Easter ceasefire was declared.

"Instead of broadcasting religious service from Moscow, the focus should be on pressuring Moscow to genuinely commit to a full ceasefire," Zelensky wrote.

"We thank all the media, podcasters, bloggers, and everyone sharing the truth about what is happening."

Kyiv, not Kiev — How Ukrainians reclaimed their capital’s name
For decades, if not more, English speakers the world over referred to Ukraine’s capital as Kiev, pronouncing it kee-yev. Few people knew they were using the Russian name for the city. The city is pronounced keeiv in Ukrainian and is transliterated correctly into English as Kyiv. In fact, until
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Belokur
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

6:19 PM  (Updated: )

Ukraine brings home 277 POWs in swap with Russia.

Another 277 Ukrainian soldiers returned home in a major prisoner swap with Russia mediated by the United Arab Emirates, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 19.
