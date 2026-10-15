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Ukrainian parliament passes key bill on international parcel taxes

2 min read
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by Kateryna Denisova
Ukrainian parliament passes key bill on international parcel taxes
A sitting of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, livestreamed from the session hall in the media room in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 5, 2024. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Ukraine's parliament passed a bill on taxing e-commerce and international parcels on Oct. 15, meeting a condition linked to international financial assistance after missing earlier deadlines.

The bill passed its final vote with 252 lawmakers in favour after facing criticism from some lawmakers. Parliament had previously failed to advance the bill and sent it back for revision.

Its adoption is linked to Ukraine receiving the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) tranche of around $700 million and the EU tranche of 3.7 billion euros ($4.1 billion) in macro-financial assistance.

The parliament repeatedly failed to pass some of the conditions set by Ukraine's partners throughout the first months of 2026, amid widespread unpopularity of the changes. Most toxic was a package of new taxes, including a tax on small imported parcels, and a tax on income received from digital platforms, such as Uber.

The legislation introduces the value-added tax (VAT) on international parcels worth up to 150 euros ($168), which are currently tax-exempt. Lawmakers also backed new customs regulations for international mail and express shipments.

The changes could take effect on July 1, 2027, but only after a separate government decision.

In recent days, parliament has advanced several key bills tied to Western aid, as $29.5 billion in budget funding at stake if lawmakers and the government fail to meet the required conditions.

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Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, social and war-related issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

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