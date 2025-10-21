Hi, this is Yuliia Taradiuk reporting from Kyiv on day 1,336 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story:

Russia's Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery ceased operations following a Ukrainian drone attack, Reuters reported on Oct. 20.

The Novokuibyshevsk refinery, located in Russia's Volga region, is part of Rosneft's Samara group of refineries, which also includes the Kuibyshevsk and Syzran plants.

The refinery halted primary crude processing on Oct. 19, following the second drone attack in a month, industry sources told Reuters.

Two crude distillation units — CDU-11 with a capacity of 18,900 metric tons per day and CDU-9 — were taken offline in the strikes, the sources said.

UK ready to deploy forces to Ukraine if Trump brokers a peace deal

The U.K. is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine if U.S. President Donald Trump secures a peace deal with Russia, Sky News reported on Oct. 21, citing British Defense Secretary John Healey.

Healy gave a lecture at London's Mansion House, where he said the U.K. is prepared to spend over £100 million on a potential deployment of British troops to Ukraine.

"So, as President Trump leads the push for peace here in Europe, we are ready to lead the work to secure it in the long-term," Healey said.

"For our Armed Forces, I am already reviewing readiness levels and accelerating millions of pounds of funding to prepare for any possible deployment into Ukraine," he added.

The defense secretary's plan involves preparing military personnel to join a multinational force that would assist in securing Ukraine's borders, after a potential ceasefire.

Healey also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin considers Britain his "number one enemy" due to the country's support for Ukraine. Additionally, he warned of a "new era of threat" and mentioned that the likelihood of a broader conflict in Europe has not been this high since the end of the Second World War.

The Ukrainian parliament on Sept. 17 ratified a 100-year partnership agreement with the U.K., marking a deepening relationship between the two countries.

Ukrainian drones launch 'massive air attack' on Russia's Bryansk, Rostov oblasts

Last updated 10:48 a.m. Kyiv time.

Ukrainian drones launched a "massive air attack" on Russia's Bryansk and Rostov oblasts overnight on Oct. 21, local authorities claimed, injuring two people and causing limited damage.

Three cars were damaged, alongside the exterior of two apartment buildings in the Russian city of Klintsy as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack, Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a post to Telegram.

"A teenager born in 2010 sustained bruises. The ambulance team provided the boy with all necessary medical assistance on site," he added.

Meanwhile, in Rostov Oblast, a residential building, a medical clinic, shops, and several homes have been damaged as a result of a drone attack, local authorities claimed.

One person was injured in the city of Rostov-on-Don as a result of falling debris.

"According to the military, a massive air attack was repelled last night," Rostov Oblast Governor Yuriy Slyusar said in a social media post.

"Due to the damage to the transformer substation in the village of Nedvigovka in the Myasnikovsky district, about three thousand residents remain without electricity," he added later.

At least 3 killed, 9 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least three people have been killed and 9 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Oct. 17.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 58 out of the 98 Shahed-type attack drones and other drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Thirty-seven strikes were recorded at 10 locations.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and six people were injured, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A car, two multi-story buildings, 12 houses were damaged.

A 70-year-old woman was killed and two were injured during air strikes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian in Kostiantynivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person, a 65-year-old man, was injured in a Russian attack, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast with 2 drones and 9 guided bombs. In Kharkiv, 14 houses were damaged.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a heat supply facility and an energy facility were damaged, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported. "As a result, the power supply in Chernihiv and the northern parts of the region has been cut off," he said.

The attacks come amid Russia's intensifying aerial campaign targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter months.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,132,200 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,132,200 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 21.

The number includes 1,130 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,278 tanks, 23,436 armored fighting vehicles, 65,026 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,902 artillery systems, 1,524 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,229 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 72,600 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.