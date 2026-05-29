Russian oil refinery reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones in Volgograd

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An oil refinery was struck by Ukrainian drones in the Russian city of Volgograd overnight on May 29, social media channels reported.

The refinery, owned by major Russian energy company Lukoil, was set ablaze as a result of the Ukrainian drone attack, independent Russian Telegram news channel Astra reported.

The site is one of the largest in Russia and the largest in Volgograd Oblast, according to open source data.

The refinery has been struck several times, including in February, in an attack confirmed by Ukraine's General Staff.

Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov claimed a residential building was struck in the Ukrainian drone attack.

Meanwhile, Astra reported that the building address cited by authorities is located two kilometers (1.25 miles) from the Titan-Barrikady military plant, a major Russian defense facility that produces launchers for strategic missile systems.

Volgograd is located about 354 kilometers (220 miles) from Ukraine's eastern border with Russia and approximately 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory near Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine strikes Russian military infrastructure and energy sites that fund and supply Russia's war in an effort to reduce Moscow's military capability.

Overnight on May 27, Ukraine struck Russia's Tuapse oil refinery and multiple Russian military targets, including air defense systems, command posts, and automated reconnaissance systems used by the Russian Air Force, Ukraine's General Staff reported.