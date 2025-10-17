Ukraine confirms drone strike on Crimea oil depot, releases footage

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirmed that a drone strike targeted an oil depot and industrial facility near the Russian Gvardeyskoye airbase in occupied Crimea overnight on Oct. 17.

A video from the attack posted on social media shows the strike followed by a large fire.

"The result of the successful actions of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces is the destruction of the oil depot in the village of Gvardiyskyi," it wrote.

The strike was part of a wider Ukrainian drone operation that hit multiple Russian military targets across occupied territories and inside Russia.

0:00 / 1×

During the response to the drone attack, Russian air defenses mistakenly shot down their own Su-30SM fighter jet over northwestern Crimea, according to Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk.

Intercepted radio communications suggest the pilot died after both engines caught fire.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel earlier reported explosions and a fire at the site, with visual confirmation of burning fuel infrastructure.

Drone attacks also reportedly struck military infrastructure in occupied Donetsk, triggering explosions, and air defenses were activated in Sochi, a city some 400 kilometers from Ukraine’s border. Over 10 Russian airports temporarily suspended operations.

Ukraine continues to target Russian military infrastructure in occupied territories and deep within Russia as part of its strategy to diminish Moscow’s offensive capabilities.