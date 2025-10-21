Russian drone attacks kill 4, injure 16 in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts

Russian drone attacks on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy and on a city in Chernihiv Oblast killed at least four people and injured 16 on Oct. 21, local authorities said.

Russia attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv Oblast, with Shahed-type drones, and about 20 sites were hit, Governor Viacheslav Chaus wrote on Telegram.

Four civilians were killed – two men and two women. Seven people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl.

"(The girl) is being transported to the regional children's hospital. One of the injured is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition," Chaus said. "There is a lot of destruction in the city."

Nine civilians were injured in a drone attack on civilian infrastructure in Sumy, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said on Oct. 21.

"A drone strike targeted the crossroad. Cars and civilian infrastructure were damaged. All victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance," Hryhorov said. He added that emergency services are working at the site of the attack.

Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, which border Russia to the north, have been a repeated target of Russian incursions and shelling since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

On Oct. 20, a heat supply facility and an energy facility were damaged in Chernihiv Oblast, Chaus reported.

"As a result, the power supply in Chernihiv and the northern parts of the region has been cut off," he said.

The attacks come amid Russia's intensifying aerial campaign targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter months.