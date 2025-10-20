Ukraine had a plan on how to engage with Trump. Then, Putin called

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) talks with U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and members of his Cabinet during a lunch meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 17, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky, his team, and allies have been working for months to bring U.S. President Donald Trump into Ukraine's corner.

Days before Zelensky arrived in Washington to meet with Trump on Oct. 17, the two leaders spoke twice by phone, fueling hopes that the visit would bring tangible results. Trump publicly weighed in on the transfer of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Then, Vladimir Putin called.

The call between the U.S. and Russian presidents effectively derailed the Washington meeting and the expectations that came with it, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

"(Putin called Trump) because of the Tomahawks," Zelensky said during a closed-door meeting with journalists attended by the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 19.

"In my opinion, (Trump) doesn't want an escalation with the Russians until he meets with them."

According to Zelensky, some European countries also possess Tomahawk missiles, and if the U.S. gives the green light, they could proceed with supplying them to Kyiv.

In a social media post, Trump announced plans for another high-level summit with Putin in Budapest, the capital of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's realm. Zelensky is skeptical about the location but remains open to participating in the talks if formally invited.

"Right now, we are at a point where the American president is giving Putin yet another chance," Zelensky told journalists.

After a reportedly tense meeting with the Ukrainian president that lasted over two hours, Trump appeared to have changed his tune again.

"They should stop where they are," Trump wrote after the talks.

The Ukrainian president interpreted this call as a "positive message."

"Provided all parties are on the same page about what is meant," he added.

Putin reportedly reiterated to Trump during the recent call his demands for Ukraine to surrender Donetsk Oblast — an embattled eastern region, around 70% of which is now occupied by Russia. The Russian president allegedly signaled he might give up parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, both partially occupied by Moscow.

Still, Zelensky said it's unclear what Russia is actually proposing. He added that if Russia were to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast, Putin would frame it as a "victory in the war."

Since the February Oval Office clash, relations between Kyiv and Washington have seen an improvement. However, Trump's enduring soft spot for Moscow, despite its ongoing bombardment of Ukraine, persists, people close to the Ukrainian president told the Kyiv Independent.

"Putin doesn't want to talk about anything with Ukraine and Zelensky, except for big concessions," a source close to the president said. "He hasn't agreed to a direct meeting with Zelensky."

"But Putin has to somehow move in such a way as to keep Trump's mood away from tough moves; that's his goal. And he's succeeding."

Zelensky said that there has been "more constructive" engagement with the U.S. on some issues. When asked whether Ukraine plans to shift its approach toward Trump, he responded that Putin, backed by massive economic resources, treats Russia like "personal property," adding that he "won't be selling off Ukraine."

"Putin wants total occupation of Ukraine," Zelensky said. "And he is using tools simply to maintain this uncertainty, so that sanctions are not imposed, so that Trump doesn't proceed with secondary sanctions."

A source close to the president said that they believe Trump wants to end Russia's war with Ukraine.

"Trump wants to end this, but (for them) it just seems cheaper to end it at the expense of Ukraine," the source added.