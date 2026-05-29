Kyiv Independent partners with Danish publisher Altinget to bring Ukrainian journalism to Danish readers

New subscribers to Altinget.dk, one of Denmark's most highly regarded news publications, will receive a complimentary three-month Kyiv Independent membership as part of a joint campaign starting May 28. The first 100 new subscribers will also receive an exclusive Kyiv Independent tote bag.

Altinget is one of Denmark's most influential independent news outlets, with newsrooms in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, and Brussels. Known for its in-depth political journalism, the outlet has built its reputation on the belief that a free press and independent reporting are cornerstones of democracy, a conviction that drew it to working with the Kyiv Independent.

For Altinget, the choice of partner was deliberate. The Kyiv Independent was founded precisely as an alternative to media influenced by the state, oligarchs, or political interests — reader-supported and editorially independent, documenting the war, holding power to account, and telling the world what is happening on the ground. It is, in Altinget's view, exactly the kind of journalism that democracies need to support, including those far from the front line.

"Ukrainians are not just fighting to reclaim the territory Russia has seized — they are fighting for the right to think and speak freely. For the right to criticize their own. For the right to tell things as they are," said Jakob Nielsen, editor-in-chief of Altinget.

The campaign is also the beginning of a broader partnership between the two outlets. Each week during the campaign, Altinget will translate and publish one Kyiv Independent article in Danish. The translated articles will be available outside Altinget's paywall.

“We are excited to partner with Altinget and make our journalism more visible in Denmark. Our mission at Kyiv Independent is to build bridges between Ukraine and the world, and a partnership like this is a direct way to act on it,” Zakhar Protsiuk, chief operating officer of the Kyiv Independent, said.

The Kyiv Independent is currently in the middle of a campaign to find 4,000 new members from around the globe. Growing our community will allow us to produce even more in-depth coverage of Ukraine beyond the war, more coverage of culture, art, and the stories shaping the country. If you’re not yet a member, join our community today and help fuel independent journalism.