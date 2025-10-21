KI logo
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
War

Blaze reignites at oil depot in Russian-occupied Crimea, media reports, Ukrainian drones spotted in area

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Blaze reignites at oil depot in Russian-occupied Crimea, media reports, Ukrainian drones spotted in area
A photo purportedly showing smoke rising over the ATAN oil depot in the village of Hvardiiske, in Russian-occupied Crimea, on Oct. 20, 2025. (Crimean Wind / Telegram)

A fire at the ATAN oil depot in the village of Hvardiiske, located in Russian-occupied Crimea, reignited with increased intensity, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported on Oct. 21.

The facility had been previously targeted by Ukraine's Special Operations Forces on Oct. 17, sparking a blaze that sent smoke billowing for dozens of kilometers.

Light smoke was still rising from the site by noon on Oct. 20, with three fire trucks actively dousing a burning tank. By the following morning, the fire had grown more intense, with a thick column of smoke visible above the facility, Crimean Wind said, citing local residents.

Residents also reported hearing air defense systems and spotting drones flying over the village on the night of Oct. 21.

It remains unclear whether the renewed fire is connected to the reported drone activity, according to Crimean Wind.

Ukraine continues to target Russian military infrastructure in occupied territories and deep within Russia as part of its strategy to diminish Moscow's offensive capabilities.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it intercepted 55 drones overnight on Oct. 21 across four Russian regions and occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian drones also carried out what local officials described as a "massive air attack" on Russia's Bryansk and Rostov oblasts on the same night, injuring two people and causing limited damage.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry said the Orenburg gas processing plant in Russia was forced to suspend gas intake from Kazakhstan following a Ukrainian drone strike on the facility.

Ukraine's ongoing strikes on Russian oil production and refining facilities have reportedly led to gasoline shortages across parts of Russia.

Russian oil product exports dropped by 17.1% in September compared to August, totaling 7.58 million tons, due to ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks, according to Reuters.

Why does Russia want Donbas? 6 things to know about the region Ukraine is being pressured to give up
Russian President Vladimir Putin is once again trying to seize through political backchanneling what he has failed to capture by force. According to the Financial Times (FT), Putin once again is trying to entice U.S. President Donald Trump to pressure Ukraine into surrendering the eastern Donbas region — a territory Moscow has fought to occupy for more than a decade. The newspaper reported that during their last meeting, Trump urged President Volodymyr Zelensky to give Putin the entire Donbas,
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
OilRussian oilRussiaUkrainian strikes in Russia
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, October 21
Tuesday, October 21
Show More

Editors' Picks