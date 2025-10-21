Blaze reignites at oil depot in Russian-occupied Crimea, media reports, Ukrainian drones spotted in area

A fire at the ATAN oil depot in the village of Hvardiiske, located in Russian-occupied Crimea, reignited with increased intensity, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported on Oct. 21.

The facility had been previously targeted by Ukraine's Special Operations Forces on Oct. 17, sparking a blaze that sent smoke billowing for dozens of kilometers.

Light smoke was still rising from the site by noon on Oct. 20, with three fire trucks actively dousing a burning tank. By the following morning, the fire had grown more intense, with a thick column of smoke visible above the facility, Crimean Wind said, citing local residents.

Residents also reported hearing air defense systems and spotting drones flying over the village on the night of Oct. 21.

It remains unclear whether the renewed fire is connected to the reported drone activity, according to Crimean Wind.

Ukraine continues to target Russian military infrastructure in occupied territories and deep within Russia as part of its strategy to diminish Moscow's offensive capabilities.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it intercepted 55 drones overnight on Oct. 21 across four Russian regions and occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian drones also carried out what local officials described as a "massive air attack" on Russia's Bryansk and Rostov oblasts on the same night, injuring two people and causing limited damage.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry said the Orenburg gas processing plant in Russia was forced to suspend gas intake from Kazakhstan following a Ukrainian drone strike on the facility.

Ukraine's ongoing strikes on Russian oil production and refining facilities have reportedly led to gasoline shortages across parts of Russia.

Russian oil product exports dropped by 17.1% in September compared to August, totaling 7.58 million tons, due to ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks, according to Reuters.