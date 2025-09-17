Ukraine ratifies historic 100-year partnership with UK

The Ukrainian parliament on Sept. 17 ratified a 100-year partnership agreement with the U.K., marking a deepening relationship between the two countries.

The wide-ranging deal, signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in January, encompasses cooperation in military, energy, scientific, cultural, economic, and other sectors.

The document provides for an increased British military support for Ukraine, allocating at least 3.6 billion British pounds ($4.9 billion) per year until the fiscal year 2030/2031, "and thereafter as needed," the Ukrainian parliament said.

This assistance includes training for Ukrainian soldiers and pilots, military aviation supplies, expanded defense industry cooperation, and involvement in joint formats like the U.K.-led Joint Expeditionary Force.

According to the British government, the agreement will formalize the "unbreakable bonds between the U.K. and Ukraine."

"This is more than a partnership. This is an alliance for the century, strengthening our defense, development, and peaceful future in Europe," Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk commented.

The agreement builds upon the trade and partnership agreement signed by the two countries in 2020 and the bilateral security deal signed in January 2024.

The bill on the agreement's ratification was supported by 295 lawmakers. According to the bill's explanatory note, the move will ensure the completion of all domestic procedures needed to launch the partnership deal.

The British parliament completed its review of the treaty on May 1, clearing the way for the U.K. government to ratify it.

European support is increasingly vital for Ukraine amid uncertainties regarding U.S. backing under President Donald Trump.

The U.K. has been one of Ukraine's leading partners since the outbreak of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, committing nearly $30 billion in support, including almost $18 billion in military aid.

Yvette Cooper, the new British foreign secretary, visited Kyiv on Sept. 12 on her first state visit abroad, announcing 142 million British pounds ($193 million) in aid to support Ukraine through the winter.

Kyiv and London also agreed to deepen cooperation in drone production, including through U.K.-based production of Ukrainian-designed interceptor drones.