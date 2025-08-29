KI logo
Belgium pledges nearly $120 million to Ukraine under NATO-led arms scheme

by Martin Fornusek
Illustrative purposes only: A person salutes next to the national flag of Belgium as military personnel look on during a ceremony to formalise sponsorship between the Defense and Youth Command and schools at the Beauvechain Air Base, in Beauvechain, Belgium, on Nov. 20, 2024. (Benoit Doppagne/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

The Belgian government said on Aug. 29 it will provide Ukraine with an additional 100 million euros ($117 million) in military aid this year through NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism.

"This funding goes on top of the 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) military aid that Belgium has already delivered," Ukraine's Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said on X.

"I am grateful to my counterpart (Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken) as well as to the Belgian people and Government for supporting Ukraine in our fight for freedom!"

The PURL initiative pools contributions from NATO members to finance purchases of U.S. weapons, munitions, and equipment for Kyiv.

The mechanism, unveiled as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's push to shift the financial cost of aiding Ukraine onto European partners, has already gathered $1.5 billion from Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Talking to journalists on the day of the EU defense ministers' meeting in Copenhagen, Francken said that Belgium will "keep on supporting Ukraine with everything we have," adding that its promised F-16 fighter jets will be "delivered as soon as possible."

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said on Aug. 26 that the first F-16s could be delivered to Ukraine in the coming months. Kyiv received its first U.S.-made fighter jets last year from Denmark and the Netherlands.

"Russia is increasing its deadly attacks. We stand with Ukraine and must respond to this in unity," Francken said on X. The comments came after Moscow's forces launched a mass aerial attack against Ukraine overnight on Aug. 28, killing 23 people in Kyiv and injuring dozens more.

BelgiumUkraineMilitary aidDenys ShmyhalWarNATOUnited States
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

