Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 27, hit Turkish ship over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine hit a Turkish vessel on May 29, as in separate attacks across Ukraine, at least 2 people were killed and 25 others injured over the past day, Ukraine's Navy and local authorities said.

A Turkish dry cargo ship ANT was sailing under the flag of Vanuatu from a port in the Odesa Oblast to Turkey with cargo on board when it was attacked in a "targeted" drone strike by Russia, Ukraine's Navy said.

A fire broke out after the vessel's superstructure was hit, but it was later contained. Two injured crew members were evacuated by Ukrainian Navy boats and transported to a medical facility.

"Russia continues to deliberately threaten international maritime transport by attacking civilian infrastructure and merchant ships," Ukraine's Navy said.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported that overnight, Odesa Oblast suffered a mass attack by Russia's drones.

Kiper added that in the Black Sea, Russian drones struck three merchant ships flying the flags of Vanuatu, the Comoros, and Panama, which were traveling through the Ukrainian maritime corridor.

Russia launched 232 drones and one ballistic missile, Ukraine's Air Force reported. Out of them, 217 drones were shot down. Direct hits by a missile and 14 drones were recorded at 14 locations, and fallen debris damaged seven locations.

In Sumy Oblast, two people, a 65-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, were killed in a Russian strike on a civilian vehicle, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. Three other people were injured, Hryhorov added.

Russian forces carried out more than 80 attacks against 37 settlements in Sumy Oblast over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, 13 people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks across the oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces targeted 32 settlements, including the regional capital, Prokudin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person in the Nikopol district, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district and the regional capital, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

According to Fedorov, Russian forces carried out 764 strikes against 44 settlements across the oblast over the past day, using drones, artillery, and other weapons.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks across the region injured three people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Russian attacks also damaged residential buildings, a sports complex, administrative buildings, and vehicles across multiple settlements in the oblast.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a school building was damaged by a Geran drone in the Semenivska community, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported. No casualties were reported; houses, vehicles, and an enterprise were damaged.

At least 238 civilians were killed, and 1,404 were injured in Ukraine in April 2026, making it the deadliest month for civilians since July, the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported.