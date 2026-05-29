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Drone reportedly strikes residential building in Romania

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Drone reportedly strikes residential building in Romania
What purports to be a residential building struck by a drone in Galati, Romania, overnight on May 29, 2026 amid a countrywide air raid alert in Ukraine. (Astra/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A drone reportedly struck a residential building in Galati, Romania, overnight on May 29, news outlet Viata Libera reported, as an air raid alert was declared in all of Ukraine.

Two people were injured in the reported strike, and 70 people were evacuated from the damaged building, local authorities said, according to the outlet.

The entire explosive charge of the drone detonated, setting a fire at the scene, local officials said, adding that there is no longer a need to evacuate from other parts of the struck residential building.

Galati, located in eastern Romania, sits only 10 kilometers (six miles) from the tripoint border of Moldova, Romania, and Ukraine, near southern Odesa Oblast.

Russian drones have repeatedly crossed into NATO territory, including Romania, amid attacks on Ukrainian cities.

On May 16, Romania's defense ministry reported that an unexploded projectile was discovered on a property near the country's border with Ukraine.

"Technical checks confirmed the presence of two kilograms (4.4 lbs) of explosives in the projectile body," the statement said.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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