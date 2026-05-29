Drone reportedly strikes residential building in Romania

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A drone reportedly struck a residential building in Galati, Romania, overnight on May 29, news outlet Viata Libera reported, as an air raid alert was declared in all of Ukraine.

Two people were injured in the reported strike, and 70 people were evacuated from the damaged building, local authorities said, according to the outlet.

The entire explosive charge of the drone detonated, setting a fire at the scene, local officials said, adding that there is no longer a need to evacuate from other parts of the struck residential building.

Galati, located in eastern Romania, sits only 10 kilometers (six miles) from the tripoint border of Moldova, Romania, and Ukraine, near southern Odesa Oblast.

Russian drones have repeatedly crossed into NATO territory, including Romania, amid attacks on Ukrainian cities.

On May 16, Romania's defense ministry reported that an unexploded projectile was discovered on a property near the country's border with Ukraine.

"Technical checks confirmed the presence of two kilograms (4.4 lbs) of explosives in the projectile body," the statement said.