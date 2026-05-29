Oreshnik missile 'isn't cutting-edge' as Russia claims, Ukraine says after examining parts

An examination of the wreckage of a Russian Oreshnik missile shows it contains crucial components manufactured before 2016, rubbishing the Kremlin's 2024 claims that it was a completely new weapon, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the presidential sanctions commissioner, said on May 29.

Vlasiuk was speaking at an event in Kyiv during which experts presented parts recovered from Russian missiles and drones launched at Ukraine.

Among them were the onboard computer and processor unit from an Oreshnik missile used in Russia's January strike on western Lviv Oblast.

"When we examined it, we were very surprised because (Russia) claims that it's a very new missile," Petro, an expert who asked not to disclose his full name for security reasons, said.

"This missile is not a cutting-edge development."

The missile, parts of which were displayed, was manufactured in 2017, with all electronic components dating to 2016. Some of the components were manufactured by the Belarusian Integral plant, he added.

Onboard computer and processor unit from an Oreshnik missile used in Russia's strike on western Lviv Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 9, 2026. (The Kyiv Independent)

The Oreshnik is an intermediate-range ballistic missile believed to be a modified version of the Rubezh surface-to-surface missile, itself derived from Soviet-era ballistic missile designs. It's equipped with an inertial navigation system, meaning it does not rely on satellite guidance.

Moscow first used an Oreshnik against Ukraine in November 2024, striking the city of Dnipro. Most recently, the missile targeted Bila Tserkva, a city 50 miles south of Kyiv. While Moscow has portrayed the Oreshnik as one of its most fearful weapons, evidence suggests the damage was minimal.

"Since this is a strategic-purpose missile, it is designed to carry a nuclear warhead. That is why it isn't very precise. The damage caused by the munitions packed into the missile’s warhead is almost none," Petro said.

Despite outdated technology, the missile should not be underestimated, Vlasiuk said, noting that it's almost impossible to shoot down and can't be jammed by electronic warfare systems.

"This is a terrifying weapon. It's a strategic ballistic missile. It's a demonstration… Sane people don't indulge in such demonstrations," the official told journalists.

U.S.-made parts were found in a Kinzhal missile used in Russian strikes against Ukraine. (The Kyiv Independent) The components displayed included parts found in Russian weapons that were manufactured in China, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and Japan. (The Kyiv Independent) Fragments of a Kalibr cruise missile used in Russia's recent strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 24, 2026. (The Kyiv Independent)

Despite sanctions, Ukraine continues to find Western-made components in drones and missiles used by Russia in its attacks against Ukraine.

Other components displayed included parts manufactured in China, the U.S., Germany, Switzerland and Japan. At the same time, Ukraine says that Russia is being forced to replace some Western components, including with Chinese-made alternatives.

"Samples are proof that the work being done is not enough," Vlasiuk said.

"If we look at the number of missiles and drones used, each month this year has seen more than the same month in the previous year."