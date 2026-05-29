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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,361,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,361,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Servicemen of the 15th Operational Brigade Kara-Dag, an elite assault unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, maintain a 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region on May 27, 2026, in Pokrovsk, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,361,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 29.

The number includes 960 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,958 tanks, 24,636 armored combat vehicles, 100,230 vehicles and fuel tanks, 42,860 artillery systems, 1,808 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,397 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 316,652 drones, 1,496 ground robotic systems, 33 warships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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