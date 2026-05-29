Russia preparing new large-scale attack, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 29 that Ukrainian intelligence has information indicating Russia is preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine, citing it as evidence that Moscow continues to rely on "missiles and further war" rather than diplomacy.

"It is important that all our partners know what is happening," Zelensky said.

Residents of Kyiv have been bracing for another attack for days. The warning follows Moscow's public threats of new strikes on the capital and comes after Zelensky sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump warning of Ukraine's deepening shortage of air defense systems, particularly anti-ballistic missile capabilities.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 25 that Russia planned to strike Ukrainian "decision-making centers" and urged Washington to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv.

Russia's Foreign Ministry also issued a statement urging foreign citizens, including diplomats, to leave the city. No foreign embassies in Kyiv evacuated staff following the threats.

The statements came after one of the largest strikes against Kyiv and the surrounding region in the past year, when Russia launched 90 missiles and 600 drones on May 24, causing widespread damage across the capital.

Zelensky said the intelligence warning underscored the need for additional sanctions pressure on Russia and for partners to avoid delays in fulfilling air defense commitments to Ukraine.



The president said he discussed the issue with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, including what Ukraine's partners could do in the coming weeks to strengthen the country's defenses.

"Anti-ballistic defense is a key task," Zelensky said.