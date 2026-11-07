Ukraine strikes Oryol factory with Neptune missile, reportedly Saratov Oil Refinery in mass attack on Russian regions

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine struck various sites in the Russian regions of Oryol, Saratov, and Rostov, hitting an oil refinery among several targets overnight on Nov. 7, Ukraine's General Staff and monitoring channels reported.

In the western city of Oryol, the Proton electronic components factory, Proton-Elektrotex, was hit, the General Staff reported on Nov. 4. It added that a direct hit was confirmed, and a fire broke out on the premises amid explosions. Ukraine's missile forces used the Ukrainian Navy's Neptune coastal missile systems to strike the enterprise.

Proton-Elektrotex is a leading Russian manufacturer of optoelectronic equipment and devices and operates a full production cycle, the General Staff said.

"This complicates the production of components for cruise and ballistic missiles, with which the enemy hits Ukrainian cities," it added.

Neptune is Ukraine's ground-launched, domestically produced anti-ship rocket with a maximum range of 300 kilometers (186 miles), which it famously used in April 2022 to sink Russia's Black Sea flagship, the Moskva.

Meanwhile, the Saratov Oil Refinery was set ablaze after it was targeted by Ukrainian forces, according to Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova Plus.

Roman Busargin, governor of the Saratov Oblast, wrote on Nov. 7 on Telegram that several residential buildings in Saratov were damaged as a result of the drone attack. No casualties were reported.

"Specialists from the local administration have already been sent to the scene to assess the damage," Busargin said.

The last reported time the refinery was hit by Ukrainian drones was overnight on Sept. 11, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Separately, a large fire broke out in the area of the Almaz military factory in the southern Russian city of Rostov, Exilenova Plus said.

Rostov Oblast governor Yuri Slyusar said on Nov. 7 that whilst responding to the air attack, more than 50 drones were destroyed in six districts of the region.

In the city of Belgorod, located just outside the Russia-Ukraine border, explosions were also reported.

It remains unclear what sites in Belgorod may have been targeted. Attack drones were reportedly intercepted by Russian air defense over residential buildings in the city.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that Russian air defense intercepted or destroyed 411 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Saratov, Samara, and Tula regions, as well as over Crimea, the Black Sea, and the Sea of Azov.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

A Russian oil refinery was set ablaze as a Ukrainian drone attack set off fires and explosions across southern Russia overnight on Nov. 6, monitoring channels reported.

A fire broke out at the Afipsky Oil Refinery in the southern region of Krasnodar Krai, according to Exilenova Plus.