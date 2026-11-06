Ukrainian forces target oil refinery as explosions reported across southern Russia

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian oil refinery was set ablaze as a Ukrainian drone attack set off fires and explosions across southern Russia overnight on Nov. 6, monitoring channels reported.

A fire broke out at the Afipsky Oil Refinery in the southern region of Krasnodar Krai, according to Ukrainian channel Exilenova Plus.

Another wave of strikes targeted the site in the early morning hours, and additional explosions were reported outside the city of Krasnodar, the outlet said.

Explosions and fires were also reported in the nearby Adygea Republic, according to Exilenova Plus.

Local authorities have not commented on the attack at the time of writing, and the details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

The Afipsky Oil Refinery, one of the largest in the region, was sanctioned by the EU in April for its role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on Nov. 5, the Ryazan oil refinery was reportedly targeted in a drone attack, with videos circulating on social media purporting to show explosions and a large fire near the facility, according to Telegram monitoring channels.

A drone also struck a logistics center belonging to Russian online retail giant Ozon in southern Russia's Adygea Republic overnight on Nov. 4, the company claimed in a press release.

"Our logistics center in the Adygea Republic was attacked by a drone. We immediately evacuated all employees, and so far, no one has been injured. A fire broke out, and emergency services are currently on the scene," the company wrote.

Ozon and its competitor Wildberries have been targeted by Ukrainian forces in recent months. The two are a major part of Russia's economy, with their broader ecosystems accounting for about 8.5% of Russia's GDP.