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Ukrainian forces target oil refinery as explosions reported across southern Russia

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukrainian forces target oil refinery as explosions reported across southern Russia
What purports to be footage of explosions in the southern Russian Adygea Republic amid a reported Ukrainian drone attack overnight on Nov. 6, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian oil refinery was set ablaze as a Ukrainian drone attack set off fires and explosions across southern Russia overnight on Nov. 6, monitoring channels reported.

A fire broke out at the Afipsky Oil Refinery in the southern region of Krasnodar Krai, according to Ukrainian channel Exilenova Plus.

Another wave of strikes targeted the site in the early morning hours, and additional explosions were reported outside the city of Krasnodar, the outlet said.

Explosions and fires were also reported in the nearby Adygea Republic, according to Exilenova Plus.

Local authorities have not commented on the attack at the time of writing, and the details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

The Afipsky Oil Refinery, one of the largest in the region, was sanctioned by the EU in April for its role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on Nov. 5, the Ryazan oil refinery was reportedly targeted in a drone attack, with videos circulating on social media purporting to show explosions and a large fire near the facility, according to Telegram monitoring channels.

A drone also struck a logistics center belonging to Russian online retail giant Ozon in southern Russia's Adygea Republic overnight on Nov. 4, the company claimed in a press release.

"Our logistics center in the Adygea Republic was attacked by a drone. We immediately evacuated all employees, and so far, no one has been injured. A fire broke out, and emergency services are currently on the scene," the company wrote.

Ozon and its competitor Wildberries have been targeted by Ukrainian forces in recent months. The two are a major part of Russia's economy, with their broader ecosystems accounting for about 8.5% of Russia's GDP.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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