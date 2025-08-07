Ukrainian drones strike oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Drones attacked Russia's Krasnodar Krai on Aug. 7, reportedly targeting the Afipskiy oil refinery, Russian Telegram media channels reported, citing resident accounts.

The refinery, located roughly 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the front line, serves as a strategic logistics hub for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene used by Russian troops. The refinery is also key to Russia's economic might, processing 6.25 million tons of oil annually.

The refinery has been targeted multiple times since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Local residents reported hearing explosions throughout the night amid the threat of drone attacks on the region. Videos shared on social media purportedly show a large fire burning in the area of the refinery.

Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev claimed that in the nearby community of Slavyansk-on-Kuban, a man was injured as a result of falling drone debris. Kondratyev did not mention an attack on the refinery.

A military facility in Slavyansk-on-Kuban was on fire following the drone attack, independent news outlet Astra reported, citing local residents.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the location of the reported fire or claims made by Russian officials.

0:00 / 1× A purported video of a fire at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on Aug. 7, 2025, amid a Ukrainian attack on the region. (Exilenova+/Telegram)

The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Ukraine's military rarely comments on drone strikes on Russian territory and has not done so in this instance.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia, primarily relying on domestically developed drones. Kyiv has particularly taken aim at Russia's fossil fuel infrastructure as part of its strategy to undermine funding for the Kremlin's war chest.

Krasnodar Krai, situated just east of occupied Crimea and separated by the Kerch Strait, has become an increasingly frequent target of Ukrainian drone strikes. The region's military infrastructure is critical for Russia's air operations in the south and over the Black Sea.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that a total of 82 drones were shot down over various Russian regions overnight.