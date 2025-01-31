Ukraine deploys long-range drone capable of 2,000 km strike, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian soldiers are now using a long-range drone capable of traveling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) and carrying a 250-kilogram air bomb, the Unmanned Systems Forces said on Jan. 31.

The drone is described as a “unique development” and a potential game changer on the battlefield. The military did not disclose the number of drones in service or additional details about their capabilities.

"Russian propaganda constantly claims to have 'shot down' such aircraft, but explosions at military-industrial complexes, refineries, and ammunition depots suggest otherwise," the statement read.

Ukraine regularly targets Russian oil facilities with long-range drone strikes in an effort to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian military and reduce Moscow's energy export revenues. Oil profits remain a crucial source of funding for Russia's war efforts.

The drones, operated by Ukraine's 14th Regiment of Unmanned Aircraft Systems, have targeted Russian facilities for more than a year, “flying hundreds and sometimes thousands of kilometers,” according to the statement.

“There have already been dozens of such missions, and there will be more,” the military said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, both Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing warfare tactics.

Various aerial, naval, and ground drones have been developed and are frequently used by Ukrainian troops for reconnaissance, combat, and other tasks.

Ukraine produced more than 30,000 bomber drones in 2024, according to Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin.