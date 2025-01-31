Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Drones, Ukraine, Unmanned Systems Forces, Russia, War
Edit post

Ukraine deploys long-range drone capable of 2,000 km strike, military says

by Kateryna Denisova January 31, 2025 7:57 PM 2 min read
Unmanned Systems Forces say Ukraine is operating a long-range drone that can carry a 250-kilogram bomb. (Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian soldiers are now using a long-range drone capable of traveling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) and carrying a 250-kilogram air bomb, the Unmanned Systems Forces said on Jan. 31.

The drone is described as a “unique development” and a potential game changer on the battlefield. The military did not disclose the number of drones in service or additional details about their capabilities.

"Russian propaganda constantly claims to have 'shot down' such aircraft, but explosions at military-industrial complexes, refineries, and ammunition depots suggest otherwise," the statement read.

Ukraine regularly targets Russian oil facilities with long-range drone strikes in an effort to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian military and reduce Moscow's energy export revenues. Oil profits remain a crucial source of funding for Russia's war efforts.

The drones, operated by Ukraine's 14th Regiment of Unmanned Aircraft Systems, have targeted Russian facilities for more than a year, “flying hundreds and sometimes thousands of kilometers,” according to the statement.

“There have already been dozens of such missions, and there will be more,” the military said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, both Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing warfare tactics.

Various aerial, naval, and ground drones have been developed and are frequently used by Ukrainian troops for reconnaissance, combat, and other tasks.

Ukraine produced more than 30,000 bomber drones in 2024, according to Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin.

How Ukraine’s new drone-missile hybrids are changing long-range weapon technology
Ukraine has turbo-charged its long-distance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), making “rocket-drones” to compete with cruise missiles or save the trouble of asking for more Western-made ranged weapons. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration has been showing off the latest results, with videos…
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:29 PM
Video

How Russia profits from arms exports despite sanctions.

The Kyiv Independent analyzed leaked emails of a Russian defense company revealing Russia’s arms trade after the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The letters confirm that Russia continued to fulfill a huge contract signed shortly before the attack on Ukraine to supply its air defense systems and missiles to Saudi Arabia.
2:40 PM

Arms procurement chief Bezrukova dismissed, Defense Ministry says after disputes.

The Defense Ministry cited several reasons for Maryna Bezrukova's removal, including alleged failure to fulfill planned deliveries for the front, poor procurement planning and delays, lack of timely communication with the General Staff, and leaks of classified information, which are reportedly expected to be investigated.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.