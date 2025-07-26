Become a member
After being battered by Ukraine, Russia hopes to 'strengthen' Black Sea Fleet

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
After being battered by Ukraine, Russia hopes to 'strengthen' Black Sea Fleet
Russia's Black Sea fleet warships take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the port city of Novorossiysk on July 30, 2023. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia will reinforce its Black Sea Fleet with marine robotic systems, warships, and additional aircraft, Nikolai Patrushev, the head of Russia's Maritime Collegium, said in an interview with the state-run RIA Novosti published on July 25.

"In the coming years, the Black Sea sailors will be further strengthened — with the arrival of new frigates, corvettes, aviation, marine robotic complexes," Patrushev said.

The Black Sea Fleet, headquartered in Sevastopol since Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, has suffered significant losses during the war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian missile and drone strikes have forced the Kremlin to relocate part of the fleet away from occupied Crimea, reducing its operational presence in the region.

Despite these setbacks, Patrushev emphasized the fleet's strategic importance, claiming it remains critical for countering NATO and continuing military operations against Ukraine.

Ukraine has destroyed or disabled at least 29 Russian vessels, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. Among the most notable losses are the fleet's flagship, the Moskva, sunk in April 2022, the Caesar Kunikov and Sergei Kotov, along with numerous smaller landing crafts.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a new naval doctrine aimed at restoring Russia's status as a global maritime power.

Patrushev, 74, a longtime ally of Putin and often described as the architect of Russia's war against Ukraine, has held influential positions in Russia's security apparatus for decades.

He previously served as the secretary of the Security Council and was reportedly a key advocate for launching the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russia's navy remains the third most powerful in the world, according to public assessments, but the full-scale war has exposed vulnerabilities in its Black Sea operations, where Ukraine has managed to push back one of the Kremlin's most prized military assets.

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

