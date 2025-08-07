'The pressure is working' — Zelensky says Russia appears 'more inclined' toward ceasefire following Putin-Witkoff meeting

President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced cautious optimism about progress in peace negotiations on Aug. 6, citing signs of a potential shift in Russia’s stance on its war in Ukraine following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

"Russia now seems to be more inclined toward a ceasefire – the pressure is working," Zelensky said in his evening address, just hours after he was briefed by U.S. President Donald Trump on trip to Moscow between Witkoff and Putin in Moscow.

"The key is to ensure they don’t deceive anyone in the details – neither us, nor the United States," Zelensky added.

Trump and Zelensky held a phone call along with European leaders to share progress on talks.

Ongoing discussions with the Kremlin come as Trump earlier warned that unless Russia agreed to halt hostilities in Ukraine by Aug. 8, Washington would move forward with secondary tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian oil.

The New York Times reported on Aug. 6 that Trump plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week and intends to hold a trilateral meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin shortly after.

Amid reports of a potential trilateral meeting, in his address, Zelensky said Ukraine will hold "hold talks to determine our position, our common position, and our shared vision" with Western allies, without explicitly commenting on the proposed talks.

In his public remarks following the call, Trump appeared uncommitted on a timeline for the potential meeting, adding "there's a good chance that there will be a meeting very soon."

When asked by reporters whether he believed the U.S. was close to reaching a ceasefire deal with Russia, Trump replied: "Well, look, I don't want to say. I've been disappointed before with this one."

In recent months, Kyiv and Moscow have held three rounds of peace talks in Istanbul without making progress towards a resolution of hostilities. In the direct talks, Ukraine and Russia agreed to several prisoner exchanges, but progress toward a ceasefire was not made amid Russian maximalist demands.

As Trump pressures Russia to reach a ceasefire, the Kremlin is weighing a limited "air truce" involving a pause in drone and missile strikes if Ukraine agrees to do the same, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 5, citing undisclosed sources familiar with the matter.











