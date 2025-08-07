Ukrainian drones strike train station in Russia's Volgograd Oblast, governor reports

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military launched a drone attack on Russia's Volgograd Oblast overnight on Aug. 7, striking a railway station in the town of Surovikino, regional Governor Andrei Bocharov reported.

Videos posted on social media by local residents and geolocated by the Russian Telegram channel Crimean Wind appear to show large flames emanating from the railway station.

Confirming the attack, Bocharov claimed that a fire broke out at an administrative building at the railway station, further claiming that no damage to railway infrastructure had been observed.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify reports made by Russian officials.

0:00 / 1× A purported video of a fire at Surovikino railway station in Volgograd Oblast on Aug. 7, 2025 amid a Ukrainian drone attack on the region. (Exilenova+/Telegram)

Ukraine's military rarely comments on drone strikes on Russian territory and has not done so in this instance — although it has regularly targeted the region with drones.

The railway station reportedly serves as a logistics hub for military cargo destined for Ukraine's front line region as well as occupied territories.

Amid the attack on the region, temporary flight restrictions were implemented at Volgograd Airport, Rosaviatsia, Russia's air transport agency, reported. A total of 82 drones were shot down over various Russian regions overnight, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed.

The Volgograd region is located some 900 kilometers (560 miles) southeast of Moscow.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has struck other Russian railway stations close to the Russia-Ukraine border. Overnight on July 29, drones struck a railway station in the town of Salsk in Belgorod Oblast causing a large fire.

Fuel depots, rail infrastructure, and ammunition stockpiles inside Russia and occupied territories have increasingly become targets for long-range drone and missile strikes.







