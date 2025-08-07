Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukrainian drones strike train station in Russia's Volgograd Oblast, governor reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Ukrainian drones strike train station in Russia's Volgograd Oblast, governor reports
A screenshot of a purported video of a fire at Surovikino railway station in Volgograd Oblast on Aug. 7, 2025 amid a Ukrainian drone attack on the region. (Exilenova+/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military launched a drone attack on Russia's Volgograd Oblast overnight on Aug. 7, striking a railway station in the town of Surovikino, regional Governor Andrei Bocharov reported.

Videos posted on social media by local residents and geolocated by the Russian Telegram channel Crimean Wind appear to show large flames emanating from the railway station.

Confirming the attack, Bocharov claimed that a fire broke out at an administrative building at the railway station, further claiming that no damage to railway infrastructure had been observed.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify reports made by Russian officials.

0:00
/
A purported video of a fire at Surovikino railway station in Volgograd Oblast on Aug. 7, 2025 amid a Ukrainian drone attack on the region. (Exilenova+/Telegram)

Ukraine's military rarely comments on drone strikes on Russian territory and has not done so in this instance — although it has regularly targeted the region with drones.

The railway station reportedly serves as a logistics hub for military cargo destined for Ukraine's front line region as well as occupied territories.

Amid the attack on the region, temporary flight restrictions were implemented at Volgograd Airport, Rosaviatsia, Russia's air transport agency, reported. A total of 82 drones were shot down over various Russian regions overnight, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed.

The Volgograd region is located some 900 kilometers (560 miles) southeast of Moscow.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has struck other Russian railway stations close to the Russia-Ukraine border. Overnight on July 29, drones struck a railway station in the town of Salsk in Belgorod Oblast causing a large fire.

Fuel depots, rail infrastructure, and ammunition stockpiles inside Russia and occupied territories have increasingly become targets for long-range drone and missile strikes.

‘The pressure is working’ — Zelensky says Russia appears ‘more inclined’ toward ceasefire following Putin-Witkoff meeting
President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced cautious optimism about progress in peace negotiations on Aug. 6, citing signs of a potential shift in Russia’s stance on its war in Ukraine following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Article image



Volgograd OblastRussiaUkraineWarDrone attack
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, August 7
Thursday, August 7
Show More

Editors' Picks