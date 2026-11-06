Ukraine strikes 2 Russian ammunition depots, other military targets in occupied territories, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces struck two Russian ammunition depots in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as a drone command post and a fuel and lubricants depot in Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 5-6, Ukraine's General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces regularly strike military targets in Russian-occupied territories to weaken Moscow's ability to wage war.

The ammunition depots were located near the town of Melitopol and the settlement of Khliborobne in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the statement.

Ukrainian forces also struck a Russian drone command post near the town of Chasiv Yar and a fuel and lubricants depot near Luhanske, both in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, the military said.

The strikes were intended to weaken Russian forces' firepower and disrupt supplies to their units, according to the General Staff.

Ukrainian forces also struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai overnight on Nov. 6, according to monitoring channels.

The Afipsky Oil Refinery, one of the largest in the region, was placed under EU sanctions in April over its role in Russia's war against Ukraine.