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Ukraine strikes 2 Russian ammunition depots, other military targets in occupied territories, General Staff says

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine strikes 2 Russian ammunition depots, other military targets in occupied territories, General Staff says
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Ukrainian long-range drone launched by service members of the 9th Kairos Battalion of the "Madyar's Birds" from an undisclosed location in Ukraine, on May 16, 2026. (Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces struck two Russian ammunition depots in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as a drone command post and a fuel and lubricants depot in Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 5-6, Ukraine's General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces regularly strike military targets in Russian-occupied territories to weaken Moscow's ability to wage war.

The ammunition depots were located near the town of Melitopol and the settlement of Khliborobne in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the statement.

Ukrainian forces also struck a Russian drone command post near the town of Chasiv Yar and a fuel and lubricants depot near Luhanske, both in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, the military said.

The strikes were intended to weaken Russian forces' firepower and disrupt supplies to their units, according to the General Staff.

Ukrainian forces also struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai overnight on Nov. 6, according to monitoring channels.

The Afipsky Oil Refinery, one of the largest in the region, was placed under EU sanctions in April over its role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

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UkraineRussiaZaporizhzhia OblastRussian armed forcesRussian-occupied Ukraine
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We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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